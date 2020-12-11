'Unusual' case saw man tell gardaí during conversation he was carrying two knives 

An unusual confession to gardaí resulted in a 30-year-old man being prosecuted for carrying knives in Cork city centre.

Michael Kucera of Robin Hill House, Rushbrooke, Cobh, County Cork, was never in trouble before and had no previous convictions of any kind.

However, that changes as a result of his own approach to gardaí who were dealing with another incident in the middle of the day that had absolutely nothing to do with him.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “On June 25 at lunchtime gardaí were deaing wlith with an incident on Lower Oliver Plunkett Street when Michael Kucera approached gardaí and engaged them in conversation.

“During the course of this conversation Mr Kucera informed gardaí he was in possession of two knives.

“He produced the two knives from a box he was carrying.

“Shortly after, he signed a voluntary cautioned memo admitting he was carrying the knives for his own protection.”

Judge Olann Kelleher asked, “Does he realise carrying knives in the city means jail?”

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly said, “He was homeless at the time. He has been doing better since. He got a job. He started a job two weeks ago.

“He is originally from the Czech Republic. He was never in trouble before. I explained the seriousness of it. It is a bit unusual.

“Unusually, he might have thought he was entitled to carry them.” Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €300 fine on Kucera for each of the offences of carrying a knife.

The judge warned, “If you are caught once more you will get six months.” Mr Collins-Daly said, “He did not realise the significance of it.”