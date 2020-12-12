Government committed to improving broadband in Cork, says Minister

THE Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke has emphasised the government’s commitment to providing better broadband in Cork.

The minister was speaking during a visit to Bandon, where he committed to ensuring connection speeds are improved throughout the county.

“Improving broadband in Cork and in rural areas will be prioritised. They have slimmed down the time scale to deliver the contract. Covid obviously has put pressure on this as the whole work dynamic has changed. It is important we give people the option and proper facilities to work from home. We are very committed to a broadband contract and getting it delivered ahead of time,” said the Fine Gael TD.

Minister Burke also spoke about recent flood incidents in Cork and said he is hopeful more progress can be made with installing flood relief walls in the worst affected parts of the county.

“We are very aware that Cork city and many towns in the county suffer from severe flooding. My party colleagues have made me aware of all the problems people have encountered. We don’t ever want to see the harrowing scenes we saw in 2009 and even in August being repeated again. It is very important to get the works in all the areas completed. Towns can then realise their potential as uncertainty for any town is not good.”

During the visit to Bandon, Mr Burke thanked local authority staff for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic and visited businesses who have benefited from the support of their local authorities.

“In a year like no other, Cork County Council and the other local authorities around the country have played a vital role in the national response to the crisis: through supports for their local economy; social assistance for individuals and communities, and swift changes to how they deliver services,”he said.