Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 07:00

Government committed to improving broadband in Cork, says Minister

Government committed to improving broadband in Cork, says Minister

The Minister for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke TD paid a visit to Bandon to thank Cork County Council staff for their work and visit businesses who have benefited from the supports provided by the Council.

John Bohane

THE Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke has emphasised the government’s commitment to providing better broadband in Cork.

The minister was speaking during a visit to Bandon, where he committed to ensuring connection speeds are improved throughout the county.

“Improving broadband in Cork and in rural areas will be prioritised. They have slimmed down the time scale to deliver the contract. Covid obviously has put pressure on this as the whole work dynamic has changed. It is important we give people the option and proper facilities to work from home. We are very committed to a broadband contract and getting it delivered ahead of time,” said the Fine Gael TD.

Minister Burke also spoke about recent flood incidents in Cork and said he is hopeful more progress can be made with installing flood relief walls in the worst affected parts of the county.

“We are very aware that Cork city and many towns in the county suffer from severe flooding. My party colleagues have made me aware of all the problems people have encountered. We don’t ever want to see the harrowing scenes we saw in 2009 and even in August being repeated again. It is very important to get the works in all the areas completed. Towns can then realise their potential as uncertainty for any town is not good.”

During the visit to Bandon, Mr Burke thanked local authority staff for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic and visited businesses who have benefited from the support of their local authorities.

“In a year like no other, Cork County Council and the other local authorities around the country have played a vital role in the national response to the crisis: through supports for their local economy; social assistance for individuals and communities, and swift changes to how they deliver services,”he said.

More in this section

'We don't want what happened at Thanksgiving in the US to happen here': People warned to limit contacts over Christmas period 'We don't want what happened at Thanksgiving in the US to happen here': People warned to limit contacts over Christmas period
Popular Cork store announces 24-hour opening for one day only Popular Cork store announces 24-hour opening for one day only
bandonbroadband
Adam King's virtual hug message set to go worldwide

Adam King's virtual hug message set to go worldwide

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest