Minister signs order to dissolve CIT, MTU to be established next month

Munster Technological University (MTU) will officially be instated from January 1, 2021 after Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris signed an order to dissolve CIT and IT Tralee on Wednesday.

Posting on Twitter Mr Harris said: “It’s official! I have just signed the order to dissolve CIT and IT Tralee and establish the new Munster Technological University effective from January 1 2021. Really exciting adventure ahead for higher education in Munster. Thank you so much to all involved."

Cork Senator Jerry Buttimer welcomed the signing. “This process will become effective from January 1, 2021. It’s important that ongoing engagement continues to ensure that everything is successful.

“I believe it’s a positive development in the continuing chapter of higher education in Cork. It’s a unique opportunity to press ahead with a new model of higher education in Munster which will empower and add huge benefit to student’s attending both campuses.“

He added: “Thank you so much to all those involved in developing a new Munster Technological University. This has been a long process and many people made this outcome a possibility “

Mr Buttimer said it was an extremely important announcement. “I remember the building of the then Cork Regional Technical college on to an Institute of Technology and now a Technological University which makes this a hugely transformative day.“