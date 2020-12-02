Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 15:54

Popular Cork coffee company opens third city centre store

John Gowan, owner, Cork Coffee Roasters, Bridge St., Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Breda Graham

A popular coffee company has opened its third coffee shop in Cork city following the lifting of Level 5 restrictions.

Cork Coffee Roasters “proudly” opened the doors to its third café at 16 Anglesea Street on Wednesday morning.

Its first premises on Bridge Street opened in 2008, followed by a second unit on French Church Street, which opened in 2015.

The news comes a little short of two years after planning decisions cleared the way for the new coffee shop on Anglesea Street.

City Hall planners gave the go-ahead for a change of use of a vacant unit at 16 Anglesea Street from retail to coffee shop use back in February of 2019.

Posting to social media, owners John Gowan and his wife Anna, said the coffee shop was “a long time coming” but that they had “finally made it”.

Cork Coffee Roasters hand-roast all its coffees in Cork using traditional methods to produce its coffee and specialise in small-batch coffee roasting and espresso preparation, and espresso equipment.

