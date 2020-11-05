Cork-based Green Rebel Marine keeping coastal communities in the loop 

Green Rebel Marine, the Cork-based business established to service the future needs of offshore wind farm has announced a new strategic partnership with Fisheries Liaisons Ltd.

The new partnership has been established "to ensure coastal communities are consulted with in advance of any work and fully informed of the latest developments involving wind farm operations".

Plans for offshore wind farms are at an advanced stage with a number of potential fixed and floating operators examining sites along the coast from Dundalk in Louth to the Cork coast and beyond.

Green Rebel Marine was recently established by well-known Cork businessman Pearse Flynn.

Pictured is Pearse Flynn at Crosshaven Boatyard. Pic Clare Keogh.

Commenting on the partnership with Fisheries Liaisons Ltd he said:

"Having come from a fishing community, I really appreciate the importance of the industry to livelihoods around the coast.

"The roll out of offshore wind will cross with the fishing industry at a number of points, and this new relationship with Fisheries Liaisons Ltd will mean that fishermen and their representatives organisations will be kept in the loop at all times.

"We aim to create a one-stop-shop between the fishing sector, their communities and the energy companies looking to place wind farms in Irish territorial waters.

"This new sector will create jobs and secure the future of our coastal communities."

Fisheries Liaison Limited has three full time staff, who will be based from the headquarters of Green Rebel Marine in Crosshaven.

Trudy McIntyre, Mark O'Reilly and David Hyde of Fisheries Liaisons pictured at Crosshaven Boatyard at the announcement of a new partnership between Green Rebel Marine and Fisheries Liaisons Ltd. Picture: Clare Keogh

Mark O’Reilly of Fisheries Liaisons Ltd said the partnership is an opportunity for the organisation to grow its team and "provide a better service to the stakeholders" concerned with the developing offshore wind farm industry.

"We can now expand our presence on the ground and provide even more efficient support.

"Joining forces with Green Rebel Marine provides the platform we need to safeguard our fishing communities whilst enabling the development of offshore renewable energy towards a greener future for all.

"With energy companies now looking to place infrastructure at sea, we need to ensure that there is advance engagement at every turn, and that the fishing communities know they can rely on us to both listen and to convey their opinions in a timely and meaningful way," he said.