Residents relieved as council moves to clear Cork city dumping site infested with rats

Residents of an apartment complex on the northside of the city say they are “relieved” that rubbish, which was drawing rats to the area, has now been cleared by Cork City Council.

Illegal dumping had been taking place at the Glenamoy Lawn in Mayfield for some time, which led to an infestation of rats.

The complex has an enclosed courtyard which once housed a play area for children before it became overgrown and used as a dumping ground.

Resident Nicole Woods, who previously told The Echo that she was “absolutely terrified” of the rats, moved to her sister’s one-bedroom apartment for a time earlier this month because she was fearful for her health.

She said that she is “so happy” to see a start being made on clearing out the courtyard, and is “very grateful to all involved in doing it”.

“The residents of Glenamoy Lawn are very grateful and by the summer, once the issue is fully resolved, we will all be able to go out the back with no worries,” she said. “It’ll be a beautiful area out there once it’s maintained.”

Stephanie Murphy, who could not open her windows for fear that rats would enter her home, said that the thought of being able to open her kitchen window again makes her “so happy”.

Glenamoy Lawn in Mayfield where rubbish is being dumped in the courtyard of the complex, but has been cleaned up in recent days.

“I hope these residents will now keep on top of their rubbish and remove it when needed and we can all keep the area clean and safe for us and our kids,” she said.

“I was actually so relieved, this problem has added to my stress here for so long.”

Workers Party councillor Ted Tynan confirmed that city council moved in on Friday morning last to begin the clean up of the courtyard, removing two skiploads of rubbish that day.

Resident Danielle Crowley said it was “a shame that it was left to get so bad”, but that soon the courtyard will be “safe for the kids to go out the back and play”.

The residents thanked the city council for clearing the rubbish, and said that they now hope the job will be finished.