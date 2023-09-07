Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 11:57

Recipe: Sour cream, Blackberry and Apple Pie

Here's another great recipe by Mercy Fenton, using a very seasonal product - blackberries!
Recipe: Sour cream, Blackberry and Apple Pie

Recipe: Sour cream, Blackberry and Apple Pie by Mercy Fenton

Mercy Fenton

"I make no apologies for baking with blackberries again; they are such a wonderful, truly seasonal product," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column. "This pie tastes so fresh and clean, it’s a really pleasure to make it. Enjoy."

Sour cream, Blackberry & Apple Pie

Ingredients

160gr cream flour

85gr caster sugar

1 tsp. baking powder plus ¼ tsp. & 1/8 tsp. of baking powder

100gr butter

1 egg - beaten

1 tsp. vanilla essence

300gr blackberries

450gr brambly apple peeled cored and diced

Finely grated zest of ½ a lemon

¼ tsp cinnamon

400 gr sour cream

60 gr sugar

2 egg yolks

1 tsp. vanilla essence

Method:

  • Line the base of an 8-inch spring form tin with a disk of parchment paper, butter the sides.
  • Put the flour, sugar, baking powder and butter in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until it becomes small to medium crumb.
  • Add the egg and vanilla and pulse until it comes together.
  • Press into the base of the prepared tin, pushing a little up the sides to reach half way.
  • Chill the base and prepare the fruit and cream.
  • Heat a large frying pan, add a little butter and heat, next add the apples, and cinnamon.
  • Keep tossing and moving the apples over a gentle heat until all the liquid is driven off - try to keep the apples a little under cooked - just barely tender is perfect.
  • Remove from the pan onto a tray, spread out so they cool quickly and don’t overcook.
  • Next prepare the sour cream mixture.
  • Put the sour cream, sugar, egg yolk and vanilla in a bowl, whisk together. Set aside.
  • Pre-heat the oven to 175C.
  • Once cool, gently mix the apples and blackberries, Pile into the prepared base.
  • Scrape the cream topping onto the apple and berry mix, spread evenly and tap the tin gently on the counter to help the cream fill any air spaces.
  • Place in the centre of the preheated oven until the top is lightly browned and the cream is set. It will have a jiggle still in the centre when cooked; also, insert a skewer into the centre of the pie to ensure it’s heated all the way through.
  • It will take between 50 and 70 minutes to cook through - check often.
  • Allow to sit for an hour or so before freeing the side of the tin, serve warm or chilled with whipped cream.

Read More

Recipe: Blackberry & Apple Flan with Honey & Almonds

More in this section

Person to Person: I produce sustainable jams and pickles from my home in East Cork Person to Person: I produce sustainable jams and pickles from my home in East Cork
My Weekend: A quiet pint with the sea right next to me is hard to beat My Weekend: A quiet pint with the sea right next to me is hard to beat
Poet returns home to Cork from US to launch new book Poet returns home to Cork from US to launch new book
Mercy FentonFoodRecipeRecipes
Exciting time for Cork family as they open new café - their latest food venture

Exciting time for Cork family as they open new café - their latest food venture

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more