Recipe: Sour cream, Blackberry and Apple Pie

"I make no apologies for baking with blackberries again; they are such a wonderful, truly seasonal product," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column. "This pie tastes so fresh and clean, it’s a really pleasure to make it. Enjoy."

Sour cream, Blackberry & Apple Pie

Ingredients

160gr cream flour

85gr caster sugar

1 tsp. baking powder plus ¼ tsp. & 1/8 tsp. of baking powder

100gr butter

1 egg - beaten

1 tsp. vanilla essence

300gr blackberries

450gr brambly apple peeled cored and diced

Finely grated zest of ½ a lemon

¼ tsp cinnamon

400 gr sour cream

60 gr sugar

2 egg yolks

1 tsp. vanilla essence

Method: