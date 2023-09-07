Person to Person: I produce sustainable jams and pickles from my home in East Cork

Tell us abour yourself: My name is Andrea Pedersen and I have run my artisan food business called Andrea’s Kitchen, producing sustainable jams and pickles, since February, 2023, from my home in East Cork. I am still starting out and am trying to grow awareness of my brand and produce.

Where were you born? In Germany, but moved to the UK after I finished my education to work with adults with disabilities.

I moved to Ireland in 1997 and contiPnued working with adults with disabilities in a residential centre until 2019. This work included teaching / sharing my passion and knowledge of cooking, preserving and baking with colleagues and residents alike.

Where do you live: I live with my husband, dogs and cat in Shanagarry, where we moved into our new home in early 2020. We are so happy here and love the local food providers and its beautiful environment.

We love our kitchen and garden and all the region has to offer, especially its nature and beaches.

Family: Husband, four grown-up children and four grandchildren.

Best friend: My husband. He supports me in what I am doing, is my best critic and adviser. He encouraged me to think about setting up my food business. When we first settled in Shanagarry, I gifted friends and neighbours my preserves and bakes during the lockdown. Many of them later suggested I sell them locally, so I consulted ‘the husband’ and he encouraged me to go for it, so ‘Andrea’s Kitchen’ was born!

Person you most admire: Women who made it big in business and stay true to themselves.

Where was your most memorable holiday: The Caribbean, because most of it was about food and cooking and I did a Caribbean cookery course. It was wonderful to explore new ingredients, flavours and recipes, with locally grown and heritage recipes. I think ‘food tourism’ is a really strong attraction and can see this here in East Cork also.

Your signature dish: I haven’t got one as I have so many, it keeps changing and depends on the season. I love exploring new dishes from every country in the world.

If I have to give a favourite, I’ll say all things Indian at the moment, I like all the different versions of dhal.

Favourite restaurant: Too many to name and we are spoiled with options here in Cork.

Last book you read: I love reading any kind of cookbook before going to sleep. At present I’m ‘eating’ my way through Floyd’s India.

Favourite song: Anything by Enya at the moment, I know, I’m showing my age...

Do you have a pet? two dogs and a cat.

Morning person or night owl? Since living so near the sea, I have become a morning person, taking my dogs down to the beach for a walk, observing nature and the changing seasons

Your proudest moment: Achievements to date, starting a business in 2022 because of my passion for sustainable, natural and quality foods. Andrea’s Kitchen was a huge step for me, putting my name to jams and preserves - being the ‘Maker’, the person behind the new food business.

Andrea’s Kitchen Beetroot is a finalist in the Blas na hEireann Food awards! I am keeping my fingers crossed it will get an actual award on September 29 in Dingle!

What makes you happy? My garden, my cooking, my jams, my family and pets - I’m very passionate about gardening and growing fruit and vegetables in a natural and sustainable way in my own garden.

We use our solar panels to power the preserving process in the kitchen, being sustainable.

I also love sea swimming, being in the water is really invigorating and brings me into the very present moment - a real meditation.

How would you like to be remembered: As a hard-working, kind and helpful person. I also hope people might remember the skills and recipes I have shared on growing and in making jams and preserves. These are age old, easy to master, fun and accessible techniques and know-how that should be passed on to all.

What are you up to at the moment: I have my newly-developed seasonal jam recipe ready and am now in the making process. I will premiere this new jam at FEAST 2023 Food Festival in Midleton on September 10, along with my other jam and pickle range. Events like FEAST are vital for all food makers and creators. We get to meet like-minded food producers and more importantly we meet our public, our consumers and supporters. FEAST is an amazing opportunity for Andrea’s Kitchen to get ‘in front’ of people, share our brand story, and sample local artisan food. Come along and say hello to me! FEAST also keeps Midleton and the wider East Cork region rightly on the food map as a great food destination.

For more on FEAST, see ; https://www.feastcork.com/

For more on Andrea’s Kitchen, find her on social media at:

Social media links: https://www.facebook.com/andreaskitchenballycotton

https://www.instagram.com/andreaskitchenballycotton