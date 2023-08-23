Person to Person: Shane O'Driscoll on print making, street murals and his latest exhibition

TELL us about yourself;

I am a visual artist and designer that tends to get drawn into many creative endeavours! I studied Visual Communications in CIT, now MTU, and worked for a number of years in Dublin as a Graphic designer and Art director. My wife and I moved back to Cork from Dublin after living there for more than 10 years.

We are now living in West Cork and I make artwork in Cork Printmakers and Backwater Artists Group.

I'm also one of the directors or Ardú Street Art Project which has brought a number of large scale murals to Cork City in recent years.

Where were you born?

I was born in Cork City and raised in Bandon Town.

Where do you live?

I live in Dunbeacon, West Cork. 10 mins from Schull, Ballydehob and Durrus. In the middle of the West Cork action!

Family?

There's my folks Gearóid and Maighread, my siblings Brian and Claire and my wife Ann Marie.

Best friend?

I couldn't choose one, that would be favouritism! I'm lucky to have many fine friends.

Earliest childhood memory?

I remember thinking when I was younger that being 4 was the best year of my life, but that was maaaany moons ago.

I have good memories of being in Coolmaine at my Grandparents caravan near the coves and swimming there.

Person you most admire?

I'm going to go for people. My parents, as they enjoy life and those around them. They have always been supportive of anything that my siblings and I wanted to do and continue to be our biggest supporters.

They have stayed young at heart, which I admire and think is an important life quality.

Person who most irritates you?

I'm pretty easy going, so not easily irritated.

Who would you like to see as Minister for Finance and why?

I don't have much interest in politics, so unfortunately I can't give you any guidance on ministerial selection that will transform the country for the better. Sorry about that.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

A trip to Iceland a number of years ago was certainly a memorable one. It's such a unique landscape and a highly recommended holiday for anyone. Japan is the top spot on my bucket list.

Favourite TV programme?

I recently watched Slow Horses with Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas and enjoyed that.

Favourite radio show?

I listen to BBC 6 music alot. I always have music playing during the day. I'm not much into talk radio.

Your signature dish if cooking?

At the moment it's a lemon prawn and harissa pasta dish, but I try to learn a new recipe regularly, as I enjoy cooking.

My mum taught us all to enjoy cooking when we were young.

Favourite restaurant?

We recently went to a pop up restaurant by Caitlin Ruth in Levis' pub in Ballydehob. It was a two week pop-up, where she cooked Mexican one week and Spanish food the next. It's been a regular summer spot for her and we really enjoy the buzz and food there.

Last book you read?

I rarely read but was on holiday recently and read 'Shoe Dog' by Phil Knight, the founder of Nike and really enjoyed the story of the hustle in creating the company and I also read 'What artists wear', which was an interesting read.

Best book you read?

"Chinese Takeout" by Arthur Nersesian.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

The last album I bought was Doves "Universal Want". I stream music mainly, but buy physical albums that I know I will keep coming back to as I get older. We enjoy playing records at home on the weekends and I love playing physical albums.

Music and album artwork was a huge influence on me growing up and I discovered many designers and artists through that medium.

Favourite song?

Impossible to choose one, but La Ritournelle by Sebastien Tellier is up there.

One person you would like to see in concert?

I'd like to see Iggy Pop in concert. He is still releasing good albums and a living legend!

Do you have a pet?

We don't have pets, but our place is a second home to my sister in law's 2 dogs.

Morning person or night owl?

Night owl, I've always been most active at night and tend to work late at night in the studio.

Your proudest moment?

Having my artwork acquired for the National collection was a huge thing for me. I tend to keep making and moving forward but when the National Gallery bought one of my prints a few years ago it was a nice reflective moment and reward for the years of dedication to making art.

Spendthrift or saver?

I'm in save mode at the moment.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

The potholes would probably be the first thing!

What makes you happy?

A good breakfast, a swim in the sea, travelling and live music. A great Barbeque is a joyous moment too.

How would you like to be remembered?

As a tall, fun and nice guy who enjoyed the journey.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I'm currently working on commissioned artworks and planning the Ardú festival with the team for this year.

I will be going to Paris for a months residency in October and really looking forward to spending a few weeks living there and working on new ideas for a solo exhibition.