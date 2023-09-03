Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 07:00

Ireland's sex education put in the spotlight in new RV documentary

Soccer star turned psychotherapist Richie Sadlier gives his view in a new documentary series, Let’s Talk About Sex 
Richie Sadlier with students from Maynooth Community College. in Let’s Talk About Sex.

John Dolan

THE topic of sex education has been much-debated of late - from what is taught in the classroom, to how much information to give children in libraries, and at what age.

Soccer star turned psychotherapist Richie Sadlier gives his view in a new documentary series, Let’s Talk About Sex on RTÉ2 on Thursday (September 7) at 10.15pm.

He takes us on a personal journey, cutting to the heart of Ireland’s sex education curriculum, and campaigning for change.

Through the eyes and opinions of transition year students, the series explores Ireland’s sex education history, presents its current state, and challenges us to envision a more inclusive and progressive future.

It was made in the wake of a proposed curriculum which is poised to spark a nationwide conversation about the need for a more progressive and effective approach to sex education.

Sadlier confronts what he sees as the shortcomings of Ireland’s failing Sex Ed curriculum, a topic he began with his book on the same topic Let’s Talk.

We follow him as he dissects the existing system, highlighting its inadequacies and exploring the campaign for a overhaul.

The way he sees it: “Sex is already in their lives I’m not bringing any new material. They all know what porn is or what arousal feels like, or what it is to fancy someone. 

What I wanted to provide was a place they can speak openly because if you want young people to make informed decisions, you’ve got to give them the right information.

He engages with students, parents, experts, and policymakers, including Dr Colman Noctor, Child and Adolescent Psychoanalytical Psychotherapist; Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid; Peadar Tóibín TD; Robbie Lawlor, HIV Activist; and Arlene Forster, CEO of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

We see Richie’s tireless commitment to reshaping Ireland’s curriculum, while pursuing his steadfast mission to revolutionise sex education for the nation’s youth.

At the core of the series lie a group of transition year students from Maynooth Post Primary School and Maynooth Community College.

Richie orchestrates a series of workshops over several months, fostering open dialogues on pivotal subjects such as sexual health, contraception, STIs, gender identity, menstruation, relationships and consent.

He also embarks on a journey to the Netherlands.

Through conversations with representatives from Rutgers, an agency advocating for sexual and reproductive health and rights, he seeks to glean insights from a more progressive Dutch attitude towards sex and sexual education.

Cork graduate launches ‘one-stop sex positive guide’

