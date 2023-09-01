Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 07:00

My Weekend: A quiet pint with the sea right next to me is hard to beat

Director and choreographer Luke Murphy, bringing his award-winning show ‘Volcano’ to Cork as part of Sounds from a Safe Harbour this month, says people working in theatre don’t really have weekends
My Weekend: A quiet pint with the sea right next to me is hard to beat

Director and choreographer Luke Murphy. Picture: Emilija Jehfremova

Tell us a little bit about yourself: I'm from Cork, I grew up on Patrick's Hill and went to school nearby. I started dancing and acting at a local stage school when I was pretty young and when I was around sixteen I moved to a performing arts boarding school in England to start training (basically Hogwarts for theatre). From there I trained at a conservatory in Pittsburgh in the US and then worked in New York, London and Brussels for about nine years before I moved back to Ireland to really commit to my own company. 

I wrote, directed and choreographed Volcano and I perform alongside Will Thompson.  Growing up my dad was an Electrical Engineer and my mom was a writer and editor. 

More than any other show I've made I feel like Volcano has this marriage of story and narrative along side a mountain of problem solving, so it feels like they're both really in there. 

So its lovely to bring the show home to Cork for Sounds from a Safe Harbour.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night? 

I travel a lot and I go to see an awful lot of theatre, dance and films both when I'm at home and on the road. But I just recently moved to Cobh and I'm finding a quiet pint with the sea right next to me hard to beat.

 Luke Murphy. Picture: Emilija Jehfremova
 Luke Murphy. Picture: Emilija Jehfremova

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you? 

When I'm in rehearsal or developing a show I'm up early, but on a day off I can lounge around with the best of them.

Does work creep into your weekend at all? 

I don't think people in theatre really have weekends in a conventional sense - your week changes depending on whether you're in performance, rehearsal, writing or pre-production. 

It's not so uncommon to work seven days a week for a month or two on a production. Intense stints followed by some downtime and recovery.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you? 

I've been really lucky to travel a lot with shows and work, I think Tokyo and Rome are both amazing places, but when I have time I go to Kilcrohane in West Cork. If money was no object I'd still go to Kilcrohane, but I'd buy a better toaster.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend? 

A lot of my friends are like me and also working unpredictable days and hours so its just a case of trying to catch people when you can. But my dad and my cousins have more regular schedules so I bother them all the time.

 Luke Murphy. Picture: Emilija Jehfremova
 Luke Murphy. Picture: Emilija Jehfremova

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator? 

I watch Munster and I like to go climbing. Also films and shows, lots of films, lots of shows.

Entertain or be entertained? If it's the latter do you have a signature dish?

I started off as the chef in my relationship and then over lockdown my wife overtook me in a major way so these days I'm frequently relegated to sous chef - I started making a cumin lamb so maybe that can be my return to glory.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal? 

All northside for me. Cork Coffee Roasters on Bridge St, Cafe Myo or Boru for Coffee. There's a tapas place called Moody on Lower Glanmire Rd which is a new favourite, there's also really nice food at Paladar on Bridge St even though its more known for its drinks. 

I'm still getting to know Cobh but a place opened recently called the Arches which has a great coffee and sandwiches in the morning and really nice smaller bites in the evening.

Luke Murphy. Picture: Emilija Jehfremova
Luke Murphy. Picture: Emilija Jehfremova

Sunday night comes around too fast... how do you normally spend it? 

If I'm in rehearsal I'll take it easy and gear up for the week ahead, a lot of the time Sunday will be your last show of the run so then its time to celebrate.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning? 

Normally half 7

UPCOMING PERFORMANCE

The multi-award-winning Volcano by Luke Murphy / Attic Projects invites audiences into a voyeuristic journey played out across four back-to-back all-in one-day omnibus performances full of surprise and intrigue. A serialised live performance miniseries, Volcano crosses the boundaries of experimental theatre, contemporary dance and psychological sci-fi thriller. Acclaimed director and choreographer Luke Murphy blurs the lines of form and expectation, reality and fiction in live performance made for the Netflix era, part theatre, part television series, part dance.

Presented by Dance Cork Firkin Crane as part of Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival at The Granary Theatre, Mardyke, Friday September 8 and Saturday September 9,  Full details at soundsfromasafeharbour.com 

Read More

My Weekend: When I’m not playing music I’m involved in different kinds of activism

More in this section

My Weekend: When I’m not playing music I’m involved in different kinds of activism My Weekend: When I’m not playing music I’m involved in different kinds of activism
How do Mallow Tidy Towns keep their locality looking so well? How do Mallow Tidy Towns keep their locality looking so well?
A magical 24 hours in Limerick A magical 24 hours in Limerick
My Weekend
<p>Founder of Chernobyl Children International Adi Roche with Cork-born poet Greg Delanty at the launch of his new book of poems, ‘The Professor of Forgetting’, held at the Crawford Art Gallery recently.</p>

Poet returns home to Cork from US to launch new book

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more