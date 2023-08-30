'Our clients and staff can't wait to take part in The Echo Women's Mini Marathon'

IT was one of those rare balmy August summer days, when I visited Abode, at Kibrack Grove, Skehard Road. Residents were relaxing outside in the sunshine, discussing that time of year again - The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon, due to take place on Sunday, September 17.

“Last year a good number of our clients and staff took part in the mini marathon,” says Acting CEO, Lorna Hughes, who is game ball again this year, ready for the road.

“The residents had their photograph on The Echo after the event,” adds Lorna.

“They were really chuffed, and we have the photograph framed and hanging up on the wall in the hall.

“The simplest thing here makes such a difference.

The residents love looking at the photograph and remembering what a good day out they had last year - the feelgood factor lasted throughout the year!

“Many of the residents and members of staff are really looking forward to taking part in The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon again this year.”

There’s an added reason to donate to Abode this year.

“This year, we have an added incentive to donate,” explains Lorna.

“We have a wonderful raffle full of amazing prizes and anyone who donates will be entered into the draw.”

Lorna Hughes, acting CEO and Deane McCArthy, health care assistant at Abode (Doorway to Life - Skehard Rd, Kilbrack Grove, Mahon, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Abode, Doorway to Life CLG, began in 1986, providing services, supports and facilities for adults between the ages of 18-65 with physical, and/or sensory disability. Its mission is to enable people to live the lives of their choosing to the fullest potential.

Abode’s vision is that people with a physical and/or sensory disability will have resources and supports, which promote choice and enable active participation in communities.

Abode could very well double up as a recruitment agency in promoting the mini marathon.

Lorna laughs.

“I’ve recruited my husband, Martin O’Leary, and my son, Jamie O’Driscoll, to run. Our Person in Charge, Lydia Flanagan, has recruited her partner, Mark O’Leary to run. One of our care staff, Annette Scannell, has encouraged her husband, Barry, to take part and her son Dean, who is also one of the Abode staff here. Our chef, Mags, is taking part in the marathon with her two sons, Conor and Liam as well.”

But isn’t it The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon? With the emphasis on ladies?

“Ah yes,” says Dean McCarthy, who is a health care assistant at Abode.

But I’ll be dressing up as a woman like many of other participants! That’s half the fun!

Deane McCarthy,. health care assistant, Emer Browne and Margurite O'Sullivan, social care work at Abode (Doorway to Life - Skehard Rd, Kilbrack Grove, Mahon, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

So he’s raring to go?

“I’m good to go,” says Dean. “Everyone at the start line has the same goal, making as much money as they can for Cork charities.

“This is my first time entering the mini marathon and I’ll be pushing Joe and Brian in their wheelchairs. My dad Barry is also taking part and looking forward to the fun.

“I think the atmosphere will make it, the people; the residents will make it; they are so enthusiastic. We are all pulling together.”

The Abode team, putting their best feet forward, are building on their success of previous years.

“Last year, the service users and ourselves had the best fun ever,” says Lorna.

“I think there was more men than women taking part in the mini marathon!

“It was my second time taking part. I loved it,” says Lorna.

She got into the swing of things.

“The music was going, DJ Anthony Fleming was doing his thing, and everyone came together to raise money for worthwhile charities.”

The event presents many opportunities.

“The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon is a team-building initiative for us,” says Lorna.

We already fundraised for equipment for our social activities, like a new Boccia set, and we bought a 65 inch TV to enhance entertainment options for the residents.

Katie Punch, social care worker and Mary Nolan, at Abode (Doorway to Life - Skehard Rd, Kilbrack Grove, Mahon, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“This year, we hope to raise funds to modernise our dining room. The residents’ committee would like a round table to sit around - that would be a start.”

The residents are hoping that the sun will shine on September 17 when they head for Kennedy Quay at noon.

“I’ve taken part in the mini marathon for the last few years,” says Brian Sorenson.

“I like it and I like the company. I look forward to a good day out.”

Social care worker, Marguerite O’Sullivan, agrees with Brian.

“I am really looking forward to the mini marathon. Last year was great, and it is great to support Abode again.”

Liadh O’Gorman, from near Carrigaline, is pushing the boat out this year.

“I’m involved in the Independent Living Service in Abode, and the Respite Service. I’ll betaking part in the mini marathon for the first time and don’t really know what to expect. But I’m excited to be a part of it. And I’m looking forward to meeting people along the road and at the end.”

Resident Mary Nolan knows what to expect from the race.

“I had a great time last year. I wasn’t a bit tired afterwards. I was exhilarated after all the excitement.

“I have my gear all ready to take part in the mini marathon again this year. I enjoyed the day so much last year, I’m hoping to repeat the same lovely experience this year.”

Lorna is very proud of everyone taking part in the fundraising event for Abode. They’ve upped the ante this year.

“Board Director, Paul O’Sullivan, is taking part, our clerical staff, Fiona White, (who made all of our sponsorship cards), volunteer driver, Julie Daunt, payroll staff, Adele Quinn and Tutor Sarah Burns, are all doing their bit entering The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon. I am proud of everyone here. While there are so many staff members taking part, Abode remains fully staffed on the day,” says Lorna.

Our ethos here is team work; the mini marathon brings us all together which is wonderful.

Katie Punch, social care worker, Lorna Hughes, acting CEO and Margurite O'Sullivan, social care worker at Abode (Doorway to Life - Skehard Rd, Kilbrack Grove, Mahon, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Abode, a small organisation in the community, might be tucked away, but it still has a positive impact. The courtyard is a thing of beauty, as are the colourful wheelchair accessible benches where residents can enjoy the great outdoors together.

“Our friends, Janssen Pharmaceuticals in Little Island, got on board with us, and they did their magic,” says Lorna.

“They made the outside areas aesthetically beautiful with colourful flower pots and benches.

“It is so important to have attractive surroundings both inside and outside. The courtyard is accessible from the back sliding door of the bedrooms, and it is a lovely place for the residents to explore and soak in, with colourful flowers and colourful ornaments.

“It is like everyone has their own private patio. Janssen have been very kind to us, and their work here was a wonderful gesture, and it is so appreciated,” says Lorna.

“We put a plaque on the wall two years ago, so people can know our friends, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and the valuable work that they did here.”

Abode is a nice place to work and a nice place to live.

“I love it here,” says Lorna.

The ambience and the atmosphere is lovely and the people here give everything to the place.

Team Abode are ready for action.

“We’ll put this year’s Mini Marathon photograph up on the wall beside the other one,” says Lorna, walking me out to the hall.

“Everyone can remember their great day out and their great efforts.”

Abode’s Services include:

Designated Centre Day Service Supports

Independent Living Training Program

Tenancy Opportunities.

To register for The Echo Women’s Marathon see https://www.echolive.ie/minimarathon/

If you are taking part in The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon we want to hear from you. Tell us your story at elaine.duggan@theecho.ie