The spirit of generosity overflows on The Echo Women's Mini Marathon race day

It’s time for the 42nd Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon, and this year it has a new route, a new distance, and a new start time, but all the elements that make The Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon one of the biggest days in Cork’s calendar remain firmly in place.

Forty-two years of this event is an amazing achievement and The Echo is proud to have been part of it from the beginning.

We are proud of you, the women — and brave men — of Cork, who year after year, make this such a wonderful occasion.

Marie and Joshua Cronin Hackett with Pat Cronin taking part in aid of Cork Arc Cancer Support House. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

We are proud of all those who volunteer their time for this event.

We applaud all of you who line the streets to encourage the runners, walkers and joggers with your applause and motivating cheers. And we are proud of how thousands of you champion and support so many local charities every year.

The sight of so many different charity T-shirts making their way around the route is an annual reminder of the huge number of charities in our city and county deserving of support.

At the same time, it is an annual reminder for those charities, and especially those who benefit from their services, that they are not alone. In Cork, we look after one another and we are always there for those who need our help, our support and, sometimes, just our time.

The Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon is proof that this Cork spirit of generosity is as strong as ever and we are sure that it will continue long into the future.

We thank all those who help make this important day such a resounding success, especially the Athletics Association of Ireland (Cork), An Garda Síochána, Cork City Council, St John Ambulance Ireland, and all who contribute in any way.

Participating in aid of Enable Ireland were the team from Network Cork at the 2022. Picture. John Allen

We look forward to joining you on September 17 for another wonderful day out.

See you there!

Register for this year's event, on September 17 at echolive.ie/minimarathon.