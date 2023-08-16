Meet Cork's Mindful Maker using native Irish timbers and traditional furniture making methods

Tell us about yourself:

I grew up on a small farm in the beautiful rugged Beara Peninsula in West Cork, surrounded by sea, cliffs, patchwork fields and old stone walls. It is true to say, I didn’t recognise its beauty or impact on me growing up, it was later I recognised its imprint.

I was born in St Josephs Hospital, Castletownbere. As I was her fourth boy, I think my mother decided she had it under control and there was no point travelling all the way to the city.

I come from a large family and have several brothers. In those days, boys were expected to be hardy and not show emotions. I was skinny and sensitive, this meant home and school was often a challenge to navigate. This followed me around for most of my life and impacted my confidence and self-belief. It only began to turn around when I took a leap of faith and followed my heart to become a furniture maker.

I had been a woodwork teacher for many years and hit a personal and professional crisis that changed my life dramatically.

When I was emerging from the chaos of that time, I returned to college to learn furniture making; following my heart and finding my passion has healed old stories.

I am a proud dad of three sons, and I hope to pass on some of the skills to them, or at the very least that they will always own and use some of my furniture. My work and business is part of my legacy to them and my future grandchildren.

Transforming wood to carefully designed furniture and homeware, allowing the innate beauty of the timber to shine through, gives me a huge sense of satisfaction and fulfilment.

Nature and tradition were ingrained in my childhood experiences and still inspire me today. I only use native Irish timbers and traditional methods.

Sustainability is one of my core values and it’s such a privilege and joy to work with local storm-felled timber like Irish Oak, Ash, Elm, Yew and Spalted Beech. Not all of my wood comes from this source. Regardless, each piece carries a story and I love when my furniture becomes part of my customers’ stories.

Where do you live?

I now live in Bandon, the gateway to West Cork!

Family?

I have three fantastically talented and creative teenage boys, Jack, Ciaran and Tomás. I wonder where they got that from?

Best friend?

Hanna Backmo, my partner.

Earliest childhood memory?

Playing at the beach (it is actually saving hay!)

Person you most admire?

My parents Jimmy and Liz.

Person who most irritates you?

Anyone negative. Some people really have it nailed! Ha!

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Malaga, 1998, Beara team holiday after winning the County Championship with my native Beara. So many beautiful museums and cathedrals!!

Favourite TV programme?

The Sunday Game.

Favourite radio show?

Off The Ball.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Roast chicken.

Favourite restaurant?

The Market Lane or Scoozies.Pure Cork like!

Last book you read?

The Hold, by Mary K. Sullivan.

Best book you read?

Unsung Hero, by Michael Smith.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Lisa Hannigan, At Swim.

Favourite song?

Nightswimming, R.E.M.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Van Morrison.

Do you have a pet?

I don’t have any pets of my own at the moment, but my partner loves dogs and animals so I get to have them in my life.

Morning person or night owl?

Morning person.

Your proudest moment?

Holding my boys for the first time.

Spendthrift or saver?

Saver.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Public transport.

What makes you happy?

Spending time with my sons, my partner and her son. Losing all sense of time as I work. As Joe Hogan calls that creative flow, the “driocht”.

How would you like to be remembered?

A loving dad and partner. Somebody creative, kind and brave.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Along with my fellow makers at benchspace, I am always open to inspiration and new projects. I am currently working on some commissions including a ‘top secret’ one involving a beautiful fallen tree which has a real connection to a very famous institution in Cork.

I am thrilled with the final iteration of my Smaoineamh chair, which, along with my milking stools and sustainable homewares, is available at Forest and Flock craft and gift shop, Bantry.

I am currently working on my website and enjoying meeting people at Cork Craft and Design shop.

I am looking forward to Cork Craft Month markets and talks, so the making continues in the workshop.

Thoughts are already turning to Christmas and sustainable gifting ideas, so keep the Mindful Maker in mind!

On a personal level, spending time with my boys, my partner and her son, remembering that life is not all about work.

Láimhdhéanta le grá i gCorcaigh.

