Person to Person: I would like my epitaph to read “Speak music to my soul”

TELL us about yourself;

I’m a singer-songwriter and musician. I grew up in Charleville, Co. Cork, and when I left school, I moved to Dublin to train as an actuary and I worked for the following 25 years in the insurance industry.

In 2014, I left the actuarial world and started a full-time degree in music at BIMM Dublin. I graduated in 2018 and since then I have been pursuing original music projects.

One of those projects was inspired by the book of short stories Dubliners by James Joyce. It is a collaboration with Irish folk artist Gráinne Hunt and we have just released an album of 15 songs called The Stern Task of Living under the artist name Hibsen.

Each song is based on and named after one of the short stories from Dubliners.

I have also released a couple of original albums with an indie folk rock band called Blue Fish Diamond. We met at BIMM and formed the band in 2016, releasing albums in 2018 and 2021.

Where were you born?

I was born in Zambia along with four of my six siblings. My parents were teachers and were living there at the time. They moved back to Ireland when I was three years old and we settled in Charleville.

Where do you live?

I currently live in Drumcondra in Dublin.

Family?

I’m married to Marguerite, who has been tremendously supportive of my musical career. She is from Kilkenny and is a High Court Judge. We have three children – James, Cathal and Elaine.

Best friend?

That would have to be Marguerite!

Earliest childhood memory?

I remember sitting in sand on a beach somewhere in Cork with a bucket and spade.

Person you most admire?

Marguerite again!

Where was your most memorable holiday?

I went to South Africa with Marguerite in 1997.

It was an amazing couple of weeks and I still think about it from time to time.

Favourite TV programme?

Breaking Bad.

Favourite radio show?

The Late Date on RTÉ Radio 1.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Lamb curry.

Favourite restaurant?

Diwali on George’s Street in Dublin.

Last book you read?

Twelve Castles Burning, by Donal Fallon.

Best book you read?

The Wrecking Crew: The Inside Story of Rock and Roll’s Best-Kept Secret.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

I went to see The Remedy Club play recently and after the gig, I bought their new album Back To You on CD.

Favourite song?

I Can See Clearly Now, by Johnny Nash.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Leonard Cohen (again!).

Do you have a pet?

We have two dogs – Harry and Terry.

Morning person or night owl?

Night owl!

Your proudest moment?

Qualifying as an actuary.

The exams were very tough and I was working while studying so it took a lot of perseverance to get through them all.

Spendthrift or saver?

Spendsaver!

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

More wild areas for bees.

What makes you happy?

Having a balance in life – spending time with family and friends and pursuing my music projects.

How would you like to be remembered?

I would like my epitaph to read “Speak music to my soul”.

What else are you up to at the moment?

A big focus for me since the start of the year has been the release campaign for Hibsen’s new album. When I have had a bit of spare time, I have also been working on Blue Fish Diamond’s third album which is at an advanced stage.

Hibsen’s new album, The Stern Task of Living, based on James Joyce’s Dubliners is available for download and on CD on Bandcamp and on all streaming platforms.