Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 07:30

Dani joins celebs in TV cooking challenge

Celebrity Masterchef is back... and among the participants are Love Island winner Dani Dyer and an Inbetweeners star
Dani joins celebs in TV cooking challenge

Dani Dyer takes part in Celebrity MasterChef, starting on BBC1 on Wednesday

Rachael Popow

THE UK’s biggest culinary competition for famous faces is back for a new series, as Celebrity MasterChef starts a new run on BBC1 on Wednesday at 9pm.

The first batch of celebs to take part in the competition include James Buckley, who is probably still best known as fantasist Jay from The Inbetweeners, and Dani Dyer, daughter of ex-EastEnders actor Danny who became a celeb in her own right when she won Love Island.

They’re joined by comedian and actor Marcus Brigstocke, TV personality Mica Ven and Radio 2 regular Richie Anderson as they try to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

In the opening episode, each will be faced with a cloche concealing a different ingredient. They will then be given one hour and full access to the MasterChef larder to create a dish that will showcase their ingredient.

Next, they’ll serve up their dinner party dishes - a main course and dessert they would make to impress a guest. At the end of this round, someone will be going home.

The four celebs who do make the grade will return in Thursday’s episode, where they will take on the Pairs Challenge. As the name suggest, this involves being split into two pairs, and it’s designed to test their teamwork and communication, as well as their culinary skills. The cooking couples will have to produce identical versions of the same crowd-pleasing dish, but only onewill have the instructions, which they will need to share with their partner.

Having hopefully proved they can work as part of a team, it’s then on to a professional kitchen to deal with a busy lunchtime service, before they face the all-new Food Truck Challenge. Each celeb will have to come up with a dish they would serve at their own dream street-food market.

Read More

Cork Actor Cillian Murphy: Playing Oppenheimer was the biggest, most exhilarating challenge

More in this section

My Weekend: I love having friends or family over My Weekend: I love having friends or family over
My secret health snack? It's almonds! My secret health snack? It's almonds!
Danielle & Liam We met on Tinder... thanks to a stroke of luck
Our Big Kids Summer Quiz (Aged 8 to 12)

KidzZone's Big Summer Quiz (Aged 8 to 12): Prize up for grabs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more