Dance blockbuster set to hit Cork stage

LAST week, we told you about the Early Bird tickets for the Christmas panto (Beauty And The Beast) at Everyman, and that special offer ends today, so get your skates on!

Yes, we know it’s a bit early, but you’ll be glad you did, come December!

And now they have announced another special offer, this time for the big summer show, Tennessee Williams’ poignant and touching The Glass Menagerie. This runs from August 2 to 26, but tickets for Tuesday, August 8 are just €25, so grab the chance while you can.

All credit to the Everyman for these encouraging offers.

Two very big shows are coming up at the Opera House in August (and we’re nearly there!). Michael Flatley’s already legendary Lord Of The Dance from 9-13, and the summer spectacular, Dirty Dancing, from August 15-19.

You will surely have seen the movie of Dirty Dancing, but to see it on stage, as thousands have in London’s West End, is another and even more joyful experience.

No under threes, by the way, and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets have been going like wildfire for that and Lord Of The Dance, as they have for the Cork Podcast Festival which runs from August 23-27. You’d better get a move on if you want to be at any of them!

No chance for a ticket to Daniel O’Donnell on August 29 and 30, though - that’s fully sold out.

Oh, and we can reveal that the Opera House panto this year will be Jack And The Beanstalk!

Full details of all shows and bookings on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

See Nursey at Cork Arts Theatre until Saturday

The very attractive Lunchtime and Supper theatre season continues at the Cork Arts Theatre this week, with Nursey, written and performed by Aoife Martyn. Until Saturday at 8pm, with matinees at 1pm today and tomorrow (a drink and a sandwich from noon included in the ticket), and a further matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

It is a delightful comedy about an over-enthusiastic, country-bred nurse who braves 1970s Dublin to heal the sick and destitute. Original music by Shell Dooley.

And next week, commemorating and celebrating one of Cork’s most famous citizens, Katty Barry, Queen Of The Coal Quay. That runs from Wednesday to Saturday, August 2-5, with lunchtime and evening performances. Bound to be a sell-out! See www.corkartstheatre.com or 021 450 5624 for all Arts Theatre bookings.

The West Cork Fit-Up Festival continues to bring entertainment to venues across the region, delighting both residents and holidaymakers. In Sherkin Island Community Hall tomorrow night (Friday), it’s The Ballad Of Mossy Flood at 8pm, while in the Ballydehob Festival Tent this Saturday and Sunday afternoon, The Cabinet Of Curatrocities is followed on Sunday evening by The Ballad of Mossy Flood (which will have safely made its way across from Sherkin and up from Baltimore back to Ballydehob).

Next Tuesday, August 1, Bank House on Whiddy Island will host Sean Moylan - Irish Revolutionary. Information on http://www.fit-uptheatrefestival.com, but tickets on the door for all of these.

A busy time at the INEC in Killarney, where Derek Ryan appears tonight, followed by the Dublin City Ramblers tomorrow and The Beatles For Sale on Saturday. Keith, Lorraine, and Frankie McDonald are in on Sunday, with Brendan Shine Dance on Tuesday and Mike Denver on Wednesday.

See inec.ie or ring 064 667 1555 to book.

And if you are even further west, staying down near Tralee or Dingle maybe, then don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy everything Siamsa Tire, our very own National Folk Theatre, has to offer. This Saturday, Ger O’Hanlon is live in the courtyard there between 7-9pm, performing many of his hit songs in a splendid environment. 066 712 3055 for tickets.