Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: Couple who live in Cork met on first day of university and 'instantly clicked’

Maeve Elder and Kathryn Charlwood, who live in Crosshaven, were married at Fota House on Friday June 2.
Wedding of the Week: Couple who live in Cork met on first day of university and 'instantly clicked’

Kathryn Charlwood and Maeve Elder who live in Crosshaven, met for the first time at university.  Pictures Darragh Kane

Elaine Duggan

A COUPLE who met on their very first day of their undergraduate degree at university were married recently.

Maeve Elder and Kathryn Charlwood, who live in Crosshaven, were married at Fota House on Friday June 2. They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Recalling how they first met, while studying at university in London back in 2008, Maeve said: “We were on the same course and just instantly clicked. We began dating in January 2010. We lived in London until 2021 and then moved to beautiful Crosshaven.”

Maeve and Kathryn were married recently at Fota House.
Maeve and Kathryn were married recently at Fota House.

Maeve was brought up in Zimbabwe, moved to Dublin in 2000 and Limerick in 2003. Her parents are from Belfast. Kat was brought up in Welwyn in Hertfordshire, north of London. Kat’s Mom was brought up in Zambia and South Africa. Kat’s dad is from Blackpool.

Maeve and Kat first discussed getting married in 2020 during one of the seemingly endless lockdowns.

They fell in love with the house and grounds at Fota.
They fell in love with the house and grounds at Fota.

“We felt confident in our decision when we still had the same intention two lockdowns later,” said Maeve.

They chose Fota House for their wedding venue and said Catherine Murphy and team at Fota House “were fantastic”.

Recalling the day, Maeve said: “We had a very intimate wedding. Just 17 guests so everyone at the wedding we consider to be family!”

They were joined by a small group of family and friends for the occassion.
They were joined by a small group of family and friends for the occassion.

Guests included Kat’s school friends from the UK with baby Dahlia (seven weeks).

Dahlia was dressed in white and stole the show. By far the prettiest girl in white that day!

Maeve’s aunt came from Australia. A close friend Rossana came from Italy at seven months pregnant.

The newly weds walking in the gardens at Fota House.
The newly weds walking in the gardens at Fota House.

Maeve’s sister Catherine, was ‘commander-in-chief for the day’. They praised her support in the lead up to the wedding.

Caroline McCarthy was the celebrant.

“A really lovely person who kept us calm and relaxed,” said Maeve.

The couple said it was lovely to be with loved ones to celebrate.
The couple said it was lovely to be with loved ones to celebrate.

The couple were also full of praise for Christian May, his wife Hannah of FoodArt, who prepared the dinner at Fota House. Following the meal, they went back to the WatersEdge hotel in Cobh for drinks.

The couple also enjoyed a meal at Fota House, provided by FoodArt.
The couple also enjoyed a meal at Fota House, provided by FoodArt.

The cake was made by Kat’s mom, Allyson. Chris, Kat’s brother, played guitar beautifully during the drinks reception.

The couple said the suppliers made the day, with special mentions of Carys Ann Evans, harpist, Darragh Kane photography, florist Sarah.

Everyone involved was an absolute pleasure.

They continued their celebrations afterwards with drinks at the WatersEdge in Cobh.
They continued their celebrations afterwards with drinks at the WatersEdge in Cobh.

As to the most memorable part of the day, Maeve said: “Being with everyone. Kat and I made the decision to get married during a lockdown and then didn’t see anyone for months. It felt so lovely to be with our loved ones to celebrate. “

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Part-time job in Dunnes Stores brought Cork couple together

More in this section

My Weekend: I get to indulge my two hobbies... sport and travel My Weekend: I get to indulge my two hobbies... sport and travel
Cork artist's exhibition remembers those forgotten on Spike Island Cork artist's exhibition remembers those forgotten on Spike Island
Book offers new slant on life of Irish explorer legend Book offers new slant on life of Irish explorer legend
wedding of the weekwedding
<p>Take part in our Big KidzZone Summer Quiz</p>

KidzZone's Big Summer Quiz (Under 8s): Prize up for grabs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more