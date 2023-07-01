Wedding of the Week: Couple who live in Cork met on first day of university and 'instantly clicked’

A COUPLE who met on their very first day of their undergraduate degree at university were married recently.

Maeve Elder and Kathryn Charlwood, who live in Crosshaven, were married at Fota House on Friday June 2. They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Recalling how they first met, while studying at university in London back in 2008, Maeve said: “We were on the same course and just instantly clicked. We began dating in January 2010. We lived in London until 2021 and then moved to beautiful Crosshaven.”

Maeve and Kathryn were married recently at Fota House.

Maeve was brought up in Zimbabwe, moved to Dublin in 2000 and Limerick in 2003. Her parents are from Belfast. Kat was brought up in Welwyn in Hertfordshire, north of London. Kat’s Mom was brought up in Zambia and South Africa. Kat’s dad is from Blackpool.

Maeve and Kat first discussed getting married in 2020 during one of the seemingly endless lockdowns.

They fell in love with the house and grounds at Fota.

“We felt confident in our decision when we still had the same intention two lockdowns later,” said Maeve.

They chose Fota House for their wedding venue and said Catherine Murphy and team at Fota House “were fantastic”.

Recalling the day, Maeve said: “We had a very intimate wedding. Just 17 guests so everyone at the wedding we consider to be family!”

They were joined by a small group of family and friends for the occassion.

Guests included Kat’s school friends from the UK with baby Dahlia (seven weeks).

Dahlia was dressed in white and stole the show. By far the prettiest girl in white that day!

Maeve’s aunt came from Australia. A close friend Rossana came from Italy at seven months pregnant.

The newly weds walking in the gardens at Fota House.

Maeve’s sister Catherine, was ‘commander-in-chief for the day’. They praised her support in the lead up to the wedding.

Caroline McCarthy was the celebrant.

“A really lovely person who kept us calm and relaxed,” said Maeve.

The couple said it was lovely to be with loved ones to celebrate.

The couple were also full of praise for Christian May, his wife Hannah of FoodArt, who prepared the dinner at Fota House. Following the meal, they went back to the WatersEdge hotel in Cobh for drinks.

The couple also enjoyed a meal at Fota House, provided by FoodArt.

The cake was made by Kat’s mom, Allyson. Chris, Kat’s brother, played guitar beautifully during the drinks reception.

The couple said the suppliers made the day, with special mentions of Carys Ann Evans, harpist, Darragh Kane photography, florist Sarah.

Everyone involved was an absolute pleasure.

They continued their celebrations afterwards with drinks at the WatersEdge in Cobh.

As to the most memorable part of the day, Maeve said: “Being with everyone. Kat and I made the decision to get married during a lockdown and then didn’t see anyone for months. It felt so lovely to be with our loved ones to celebrate. “