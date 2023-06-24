Wedding of the Week: Part-time job in Dunnes Stores brought Cork couple together

HAVING worked together for two years, part-time in Dunnes Stores, romance blossomed between this couple.

Ciara O’Connor, from Ovens, and Stephen Buckley, from Ballincollig, were married recently in Ovens church, followed by a reception at Dunloe Hotel and Gardens.

They recently built a house out in Ovens.

Recalling how they first met, Ciara said: “We both worked part-time in Dunnes Stores when we were in college. We worked together for roughly two years before Stephen approached me one day at the end of our shift with the work roster and asked if I would go on date with him and the rest is history.”

They got engaged at Dunloe Hotel and Gardens, Killarney in July, 2021 - so it was no surprise they returned there for their wedding reception.

The bride said: “It had a soft spot in our hearts after we got engaged there!”

Ciara’s mum and dad Eileen and John O’Connor with Stephen’s mother and father Elaine and Pat Buckley.

The bride got her dress at Brides of Eire, Clonakilty. Make-up was by Lisa Kerr beauty and hair was by Claire in Visage, who she said were absolutely amazing.

The bridal party included the bride’s close friend Caitriona, cousin, Emer and sister-in -law Eithne. Groomsmen are Alan Lineha, Noel Sharpe and Michael O’Sullivan.

They were joined on the day by family and friends. Ciara said: “We were both lucky enough to have both of our families in good health and all present and I am forever grateful that I had my father to walk me down the aisle and give me away.

Stephen’s grandmother, Kay O’Sullivan, who we absolutely adore, was also present for our wedding day and we will forever cherish the gorgeous pictures and memories we have with her.

"I was also lucky enough to have one niece Hannah and two nephews (who are also my Godsons) Cillian and Thomas present who had an absolute ball on the day.”

The couple are both massive dog-lovers so they had a dog-themed table plan and a dog themedcake by Gary at O’Carroll Cakes, Killarney.

Recalling the entertainment, Ciara said: “Liam O’Connor was a surprise act straight after the dinner, which blew everyone completely away, he brought amazing energy to the evening and left everyone on a high for our band led by Pat Fitz, who was equally just as brilliant.”

The couple’s first dance was to Stand By Me.

The wedding car was by Pristine Classics, Glenbeigh. The bride and groom said they were absolutely amazing on the day.

As to the most memorable part of the day?

Ciara said: “The day was absolutely surreal from start to finish. We tried to soak up every moment and enjoy the company of all of our loved ones that took the time to celebrate our special day with us, along with soaking up every moment by ourselves, but the most memorable thing about the day was probably finally getting to say ‘I do’ and letting the hair down after in The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens.”

They said their videographer Greg, from DGVideo, was ‘absolutely incredible’ too, along with Laura and Benny (photographers) - the ‘dream team’.