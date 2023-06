THIS couple first met when they were in the same student accommodation.

Theresa Nyhan, from Ardfield, outside Clonakilty and John Condon, from Tipperary, are building their dream home in Dunnycove, in Ardfield. They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

The special moment when Theresa Nyhan walked towards her husband-to-be at Ardfield Church. John surprised her by playing ‘Here Comes The Sun’ on his guitar. Picture: Dermot Sullivan

When the planning was approved and they were marking out the site, John suggested a stroll to the beach. Theresa said: “I was not expecting it at all when he got down on one knee! That was in January, 2022.”

They met when Theresa was studying nursing and John electrical engineering.

It was my birthday and also Freshers Week so we decided to have a party and I invited all the neighbours, included John. He greeted me with ‘Happy Birthday, Tara,’ which apparently, I wasn’t very impressed by!

They remained friends. John went to California to study for a year and on his return messaged Theresa searching for accommodation.

Friends Aisling and Elisha were bridesmaids. John’s brothers Billy, Thomas and Eamon were groomsmen. John’s niece Anna was flower girl and Theresa’s godson Owen and brother Kylian were page boys.

“We moved in together - as friends - in the summer of 2013 and the rest as they say is history!” the bride recalled.

They wed at Ardfield Church on April 28 and had the reception in Dunmore House Hotel – where Theresa worked during college.

Some of our amazing neighbours and my mother did a fantastic job in preparing the church and put so many hours in to cleaning it and working in the sacristy the day of the wedding.

The couple were married at Ardfield Church, followed by reception at Dunmore House Hotel in Clonakilty. Friends and family came from Tipperary, Kilkenny, Laois, and Dublin.

The bride got her dress in Diamond Bridal – the first one she tried on, and she fell in love with it. She changed that night into a white jumpsuit for dancing in.

I kept accessories simple with a pearl and gold bracelet and earrings and my necklace that I wear every single day that has my dad's initial on it, as he passed away in 2012.

The bride’s hair was by Elaine Bennett, make-up was by Laura Campbell, tan by Joanne’s beauty rooms, and nails by the Nail Boutique, Clonakilty.

John and the lads hired black tie suits from Morleys in Cork city.

The happy couple.

Recalling the walk up the aisle, Theresa said: "As my dad had passed away in 2012, I decided to walk up the aisle by myself.

There was a surprise however, when John played Here Comes the Sun on his guitar as I was walking down to him. It was such a beautiful moment.

The couple were joined on the day by Theresa’s mum Maureen and brother Thomas and John’s mum Kathleen and dad Conor and sisters Katie and Emer, as well as his three brothers, part of the wedding party. Katie did the best man speech as they’ve always been so close.

The couple are currently living in Clonakilty while they build their home at Dunnycove, at Ardfield - they got engaged at the beach there back in 2022.

Anthony O’Sullivan. of A1 Cars Ardfield, drove the couple in his Porsche, while the ‘amazing’ Pat Fitz band performed that evening - John even got to play Johnny B. Goode on guitar with the band and him, and his brothers did a rendition of Teenage Dirtbag! They finally settled on How Deep Is Your Love by the BeeGees for their first dance.

At the site of their new home.

As the most memorable thing about the day?

"Definitely John playing guitar as I walked up the aisle - that was a very special moment." Theresa said.

The couple thanked photographer Dermot Sullivan for his amazing job.

"I honestly cannot thank him enough for everything he did."