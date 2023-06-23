My Weekend: I get to indulge my two hobbies... sport and travel

Tell us a little bit about yourself:
I still find it hard to believe that I am 63 years old. It doesn’t feel that long ago since I was in primary school. I am married to Anne for 40 years now and we have three children, Donal Óg, Sean and Bríd, one a daughter-in-law, Marion and one grandchild, Lily.
I currently work as General Manager of Farranree Sheltered Housing Association. I have been here since 2019. Before that I spent 35 years with the Examiner and Echo and five years with the Cork County GAA Board. They were 24/7 jobs; my current job allows me more time to plan my leisure.
I have always been involved with the GAA but not so much in recent years. I continue to be involved in voluntary work. I chair a school board and I act on several other school boards. I am also involved with the parish finance committee of the North Cathedral, Blackpool, The Glen and Ballyvolane.
I also like to research and write. I contribute to the Holly Bough each year; I write the occasion book review for the Irish Examiner and I act as a “sort of stringer” for Radio na Gaeltachta when they need me to.
We are very fortunate to have a house near Ballyferriter in West Kerry and I try and spend as many weekends as I can back there.
Sport and travel are my two main hobbies. Generally, I try to combine the two. I try to catch an NFL or Baseball game in Boston or a Cricket test in England whenever I can.
Friday night is my night out. It has been for years. I meet up the with the same friends. We are all very involved with St Nicks and Glen Rovers as well as having an interest in many other sports. On Friday nights we review the week that has passed and predict what will happen in sport over the coming weekend.
Maybe it is because I had to be an early riser for years, I rarely get up now before 9.00am on a Saturday or Sunday.
Not anymore, although it could still happen if something major went awry. When I was working with the GAA, most weekends were taken up with work. Now, I’m more or less free to do whatever I want.
My preferred travelling partner is Anne, my wife. Our first preference destination would be to go to West Kerry. Although, since our daughter, Bríd, moved to London, we have developed a fondness for the place and its exhibitions and museums. Anne and Bríd tell me there are shops there too! Also, I wouldn’t consider it to be a hardship, if I had to visit a couple of other European cities each year.
As I already said, I’m very happy to spend my spare time in the Gorta Dubha, near Ballyferriter. The Beal Bán Strand is only a couple of hundred meters from my house.
Friday night is for my friends. These days I spend more of the weekends with my family. When our granddaughter, Lily, is in Cork we go and visit her in Kinsale.
Sport is my main hobby. I was a senior hurling selector with Glen Rovers last year. After GAA, my four main sports would be cricket, baseball, American Football and Rugby. I have tickets for the Ireland v England, and England v Australia (Ashes) cricket tests this summer.
Be entertained preferably. There are half a dozen recipes I can cook from scratch, mostly stir-frys and chillis. I have not inflicted them on anyone outside of the family. The promise of Anne’s Sunday roast brings the family back from all corners of the world. They are the best meals; the ones when we are all together.
We’re not really evening diners. On a Saturday, I like to hang around the city in places like Nash 19, the Farmgate and the Liberty Grill. I also love the energy of the Marina Market. When the weather is good, it’s a great place sit out, have a bit of lunch and read a book. For family breakfasts or brunch, we like to go to the Barn restaurant on the Middle Glanmire Road.
Sunday nights from September to February is all about watching American Football on TV. I watch the games with my friends Bill Schwab in Cape Cod, Mike Torresan in California and Tony Wall in Dublin Pike (just out the road).
For the rest of the year, I spend Sunday evening wishing it was September again.
7.55am. That’s the joy of working within three kilometres from home. Occasionally, I stay over in Kerry on a Sunday night, when that happens I set the Alarm for 6.00am.
I am involved as a researcher and co-ordinator with Crossing the Line Productions in the production of documentaries. The project we are working on at present is a four-part documentary on the history of Gaelic Football. The title will be “Hell for Leather”. This is a massive undertaking that will hopefully be aired next year. The series will be a sister series to “The Game”, the story of hurling that was aired some years ago. I previously worked with Crossing the Line on the “Christy Ring, Man and Ball” Documentary of 2020.