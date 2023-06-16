My Weekend: Music festival is a good excuse to get home to Cork!

Zoe Nagle will be appearing at the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, performing with the Inis Quartet. The festival takes place in and around Bantry from June 23 to July 2. Full details on www.westcorkmusic.ie or phone 027 52788.

Tell us a little bit about yourself;

I’m 23 years old and currently living in Munich, Germany, where I study cello at the University of Music and Performing Arts.

I’m from Douglas, Cork, and always jump at the chance to visit home. The West Cork Chamber Music Festival is always the best excuse in my mind (sorry mum and dad) . I feel really lucky to have had the opportunity to play in Bantry for the past few years, and am so looking forward to the 2023 festival.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

It varies... my plans are nearly always spontaneous.

A pretty safe bet is that Munich is a hub of amazing concerts — last Friday I went to hear the pianist Emanuel Ax play Brahms’s first piano concerto with the Munich Philharmonic, which was medicine for the soul.

Lie-ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

I’m an aspiring early bird...

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

In a word, yes! Whether it’s a concert, chamber music rehearsals, lessons or just individual practice, the fun never stops.

If money were no object, where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

I’d hop on a train to the Netherlands to visit my sister, Holly, who’s studying in The Hague, and I’d bring our brother, Adam, with me.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

I’d say Malin Head in Donegal, where my grandparents live — it’s heaven on earth.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

I’m really lucky to be surrounded by wonderful friends in college all week long. Obviously, it’s not often that I see my family in person, but we’re very good for regular video calls, which is the next best thing.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I really enjoy reading, and sea-swimming when I’m at home. As a spectator, tennis is my favourite.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

My roommate, Mana, and I always have so much fun hosting for our friends at our flat in Munich. She’s a much better cook than I am, but I’ve stolen my mum’s tried-and-tested sweet potato daal recipe, which seems to go down well.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

The Farmgate Cafe in the English Market; Market Lane for a special occasion; The Bookshelf for a coffee, Twenty Sandwich Bar... the list goes on.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Quiet nights in on a Sunday are always appealing, if I can manage them; would never say no to a bit of rest and relaxation!

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

There’s no fixed answer: Sometimes it has to be as early as 6:30, and other times I can indulge in a later start.

I suppose it’s good to be kept on my toes!