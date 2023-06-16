My Weekend: Music festival is a good excuse to get home to Cork!

I’m 23 years old and currently living in Munich, Germany, where I study cello at the University of Music and Performing Arts.
I’m from Douglas, Cork, and always jump at the chance to visit home. The West Cork Chamber Music Festival is always the best excuse in my mind (sorry mum and dad) . I feel really lucky to have had the opportunity to play in Bantry for the past few years, and am so looking forward to the 2023 festival.
It varies... my plans are nearly always spontaneous.
A pretty safe bet is that Munich is a hub of amazing concerts — last Friday I went to hear the pianist Emanuel Ax play Brahms’s first piano concerto with the Munich Philharmonic, which was medicine for the soul.
I’m an aspiring early bird...
I’d hop on a train to the Netherlands to visit my sister, Holly, who’s studying in The Hague, and I’d bring our brother, Adam, with me.
I’m really lucky to be surrounded by wonderful friends in college all week long. Obviously, it’s not often that I see my family in person, but we’re very good for regular video calls, which is the next best thing.
I really enjoy reading, and sea-swimming when I’m at home. As a spectator, tennis is my favourite.
My roommate, Mana, and I always have so much fun hosting for our friends at our flat in Munich. She’s a much better cook than I am, but I’ve stolen my mum’s tried-and-tested sweet potato daal recipe, which seems to go down well.
The Farmgate Cafe in the English Market; Market Lane for a special occasion; The Bookshelf for a coffee, Twenty Sandwich Bar... the list goes on.
Quiet nights in on a Sunday are always appealing, if I can manage them; would never say no to a bit of rest and relaxation!
There’s no fixed answer: Sometimes it has to be as early as 6:30, and other times I can indulge in a later start.
I suppose it’s good to be kept on my toes!