Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 06:00

Wedding of the Week: Teenage Cork sweethearts met at school

A couple who met during their first year in school and started going out in 6th year, tell us about their special day
TEEN SWEETHEARTS: Sorcha Madden and John Donegan, who live in Bantry. Pictures: JOD Photography

Elaine Duggan

TEENAGE sweethearts John Donegan and Sorcha Madden first met at secondary school.

John, from Kilcrohane, a village at the end of the Sheep’s Head Peninsula, and Sorcha, from the small village of Kealkill, now live in Bantry.

Sorcha explained how they first met: “We are high school sweethearts, have been together nearly nine years since we were in 6th year - but we have known each other from 1st year.”

They got engaged on December 24, 2019, while opening presents at home on Christmas Eve.

The couple were married in Inchydoney Hotel and Spa in Clonakilty on May 19, by Solemniser and Celebrant Caroline McCarthy.

The bride wore a dress, veil, belt and head piece by Mia Lavi from Memories Bridal Boutique.

Make-up and hair was done by Linda and her team from Be Glam, based in Skibbereen.

John bought his suit from the local shop, Quills in Bantry, while the groomsmen’s suits were from Morelys in Cork city.

Family and friends joined them for the special day – including Sorcha’s mom Janice, and her brother Ken, who walked her down the aisle, as her dad passed away 10 years ago. Also there were Ken’s wife, Deirdre, Sorcha’s dad’s sister Wendie and son Adam, who flew from Scotland, and close relatives and friends.

John’s parents, Ann and Cornelius, his brothers and sisters (he is one of eight) and their partners and children and all John’s close relatives and friends were present too.

People travelled from Barcelona, Texas, England and Scotland.

After the ceremony, the reception continued in the Inchydoney Hotel and Spa in Clonakilty

The cake was made by friend Anita, who lives in Bantry.

The car, a Subaru, belonged to best friend Darragh.

The band was Alan brooks and Co and the The couple had their first dance to Stand By Me by Ben E. King.

Sorcha said: “Staff in Inchydoney were exceptional and looked after us to the max. Our DJ, who was a close friend of ours, Mikey Hanley, had everyone on the dance floor to top the night off.”

They were full of praise for all their friends and suppliers - and gave a big thanks to photographer James O’ Driscoll, who “made us all so relaxed and had us laughing the whole day. He made us feel like celebrities.”

