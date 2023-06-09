My Weekend: Every day is rich, magnificent and beautiful

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your work;

My name is Tina Horan. I live in East Cork. I am married with three children. I am a Mindful, Movement and Dance Teacher. I facilitate Body Awareness Classes and I make short films.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

Friday Night I could be swimming in the sea in Cuskinny if the tide is high or else I could be at home preparing my work for Saturday usually preparing new playlists or new choreographies.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

I usually start my day with stretches in my bed, flexibility work to keep by back well my spine well and legs flexible and I might do meditation for 5 to 10 minutes before I rise. I don’t usually stay in bed.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

My work is my play and I usually work and play at weekends. Saturdays I teach my New Moon Youth Dance Company who range from five to 18 years of age. I often give workshops on Sunday such as Body Awareness Workshops or Movement and Dance in Nature for different organisations. I love being outside and I love teaching outside.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

I would head to West Cork or East Cork and go to the beach or the woods going for nice walks. I would definitely head to the sea. Anywhere there is sea and ocean, I love to walk along, step in and have a swim. It makes me feel so alive and so good.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

To recharge my batteries I usually go to Garryvoe. I'd go for a nice walk along there onto Ballywilling back down towards Ballynamona. I love Ballybrannigan. I might go to Inch Beach over to Cuskinny for a swim. I love all the beaches and of course I have Fota not far away from where I live. I love going into their gardens amidst the trees and I love going to the different woods around.

Tina Horan, choreographer and teacher of dance Tina Horan.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

We usually have dinner together on Sundays, myself, my husband, my sons, their girlfriends and my daughter Liddy.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

Swimming is my passion. I swim every day. I take a class on a Wednesday with Eilis Byrne. She is an incredible swimming coach and every detail she speaks of, I practice so I might take one day off a week but I’m generally in the pool or in the sea.

I love to listen to good Podcasts around health and wellbeing, podcasts around functional medicine, anything to do with the brain and neuroplasticity, podcasts around movement and wellbeing. I love poetry podcasts as well.

Entertain or be entertained?

If it's the latter do you have a signature dish? I think I’m known for my salads but only because I get fresh leaves from Caroline Robinson, on the Coal Quay. She is a chemical free farmer. The quality of her vegetables, leaves and salads are out of the world. I make beautiful salads and a beautiful dressing with honey and mustard, garlic and fresh herbs from the garden, olive oil and wine vinegar. It’s beautiful.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

I love to eat in Myos Café every Saturday and during the week as they have beautiful soup and tarts and a delicious spinach quiche. I also like upstairs in the Quay Coop where I can eat good food and look out the window at the beautiful river.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

I love getting ready to start the week again. I look forward to the swims and the joy of teaching and being with people. Every day is rich, magnificent and beautiful and I am a very happy and grateful person.

For Cruinniú na nÓg myself and my Youth Dance Company will be in Fitzgerald Park on June 10th at 11am where we will be sharing our work and giving workshops for children from the age of 5 to 15. No booking required.

The contemporary dance workshops will take place at 11:30 - 12:00 - 5yrs to 7yrs 12:00 - 12:30 - 8yrs to 12 yrs 12:30 - 13:00 - 12yrs to 15yrs.

Over 40 plus free events for young people will take place all over Cork on June 10th as part of Cruinniú na nÓg. See www.corkcity.ie/cnn