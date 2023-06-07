45+ free events to attend this weekend at Cork science festival 

IRELAND’S largest outdoor science engagement event, Cork Carnival of Science, is back at Fitzgerald Park from June 10 to 11, thanks to funding from Cork City Council and Science Foundation Ireland.

As you can imagine, it is no small feat to turn the 12 acre site at Fitzgerald Park in the city into a pop-up science festival overnight.

It takes a lot of behind the scenes planning in terms of logistics and buy-in from the local scientific community. There is also the detailed task of creating a high-quality programme of events to inform, educate and entertain during the two days of the festival.

The Carnival team at Cork City Council and the Old Cork Waterworks Experience are on track to deliver over 45 free science-based activities this June, which is something I feel we can be very proud of. Curious kids and fun-loving families are invited to explore, investigate, experiment, and discover the wonders of science from 11am to 6pm on both days.

In my opinion, Cork is uniquely fortunate to have its very own FREE festival weekend that showcases science, technology, engineering and maths (which are known as the STEM subjects). Last year’s festival attracted more than 25,000 people which demonstrates the high level of interest from the public in science engagement events like this.

What I think is unique and wonderful about the Carnival of Science is that it educates and engages in an entertaining and fun way.

Yet again families can look forward to a packed line-up of live science shows in circus style tents, with walk-about scientific entertainers roaming the park, and row after row of hands-on workshops, and interactive STEM experiences that will blow kids’ minds!

Once you enter the Park, you will be guided on your scientific adventure along routes including ‘Exploration Avenue’, ‘Innovation Way’ and ‘Discovery Drive’. Each of these routes will host workshops and interactive experiences where you can try out many activities from extracting DNA to Cubetto coding for toddlers, working mini robots, making your own battery, and computer science unplugged.

Mary Walsh Executive Scientist Cork City Council- Carnival of Science

I suppose to keep things fresh and inspire us to think creatively it is good to have a particular theme or topic to mindful of when it comes to activities and experiments, we want children to get involved with. This year’s theme will delve into the climate and the natural world from a scientific point of view so we will have opportunities appreciate the scientific wonders of the world around us and learn more about the need to act now to protect it.

We are also cognisant of accessibility to ensure enjoyment for all and in consultation with the Deaf Community in Cork, provision has been made to ensure for sign language interpretation at live show performances.

I think that the wow factor at this year’s Carnival of Science will be the seated live science shows.

These will take place every hour on three stages at the Show Marquee and two Circus Tops and really capture that carnival feel. We have some superb headline acts including TV Presenter and Celebrity Scientist, Mark the Science Guy, from RTÉ’s hit show ‘ Let’s Find Out’ with his Whizzes, Pops and Booms show, Physicists Dr. Stephen Davitt and Phil Smyth from RTÉ’s Home School Hub will get the audience involved in their interactive ‘Air Force’ show, Science Entertainers Eureka Edinburgh are flying in with their fabulously funny ‘Airheads’ show, prepare to get wet as Science Made Simple will dive into water and the amazing things it can do and finally Scientific Sue will use her drama skills to entertain and educate about weather and climate change during The Devastatingly Dramatic Climate Show.

Also included in the extensive programme will be things like an interactive dinosaur experience, mini petting zoo, games and puzzles, active sports zone, ‘Stardome’ inflatable planetarium, a host of interactive stands provided by leaders in the science engagement field and professional research bodies as well as food stalls and live entertainment.

My top tip for those planning to come along on Saturday or Sunday June 10 and 11 would be to make sure to get your hands on the festival brochure on arrival, this will include a colourful map of Fitzgerald’s Park with all the festival attractions laid out alongside the key what, where and when details of shows, workshops, and demonstrations to check out throughout the weekend.

If you are looking for more details about what to expect see www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-carnival-of-science/ or stay tuned to social media updates from @corkcitycouncilofficial

Cork Carnival of Science is supported by Cork City Council and Science Foundation Ireland and organised by Cork City Council’s Lifetime Lab @ Old Cork Waterworks Experience.