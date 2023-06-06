24 hour kayaking challenge set for Cork's River Lee in aid of RNLI

WHEN four people in one week told Anais O’Donovan that she should try out kayaking, she was sold on the idea, and she took to the watersport like a duck to water.

“I was teaching gymnastics in Cork, and two people suggested I try kayaking,” says Anais, 23, from Skibbereen.

“Then my boss’s husband said I should try kayaking - and my friend said the same thing when we were waterfall jumping. So that was four people in one week!”

Anais, who was always a water baby, is currently ranked 8th in the world in freestyle kayaking and she loves all things adventure sports.

The West Cork woman has come up with a novel idea to raise funds for the RNLI, a charity that directly helps people taking part in water activities who may get into trouble.

“RNLI volunteers help us, so, this is a way to give back,” says Anais. “Ten of my friends and I, 11 in total, will be kayaking for 24 hours to raise funds for the RNLI.

“That’s a massive 24 hours between us! It’s a real team effort.

“There are three women signed up so far; myself, Sarah O’Connor and Niamh Banbrick, the rest are guys. We will begin our challenge on June 10 at 8am and finish on June 11 at 8am.”

The Lee will be buzzing with activity.

“On the day, we have a few options for people to join. People can join for the full 24 hours, they can do it as a relay with their friends, or they can come and join for an hour here and there.

“We also have instructors donating their time to run some workshops. All funds raised will be going to the RNLI,” says Anais.

“So far we have raised more than €2,000 and we are hoping to raise €10,000.”

Kayaker Anais O'Donovan.

How did Anais come to love the water?

“I grew up near the water,” she replies..

“I am still living in Skibbereen. I work between Skibbereen and Bantry teaching gymnastics to pre-school children and adults up to 18. I’ve always loved the water; sailing, swimming, rowing. I spent every single hour of every single summer in the water.

“When people were telling me to try kayaking, I was interested straight away and went down to my local kayaking club in West Cork, Tragumna, 5km from Skibbereen.

“I remember it was a Sunday and there was wind and hail stones, but everyone had a smile on their face, and they were all having a really good time.”

Anais was hooked from the get-go.

“Some people said I was a natural, but I improved from that day,” she says.

“Kayaking was easier than I had perceived it to be. I started out first on flat water, on a calm lake or river. Then I went on to white-water kayaking; paddling a kayak on a moving body of water which includes waterfalls, gorges and rapids; big scary things! I got 100% buzz out of it; I found it incredible!

“When I found out about white-water kayaking, I turned into an adrenaline junkie!”

Anais must be a good swimmer?

“Yes, I am,” she says. “You have to be.”

When Covid kicked in, Anais kicked off in the water.

“Nobody could travel during Covid,” she says.

“Fortunately, there is a lake 5km from my house. It was great during lockdown, I kept training on the lake.”

Opportunity knocked.

“I got the opportunity to train with the kayaking athletes on the Irish team,” says Anais.

“They said I had potential, so I gave it a go.”

Her international career kicked off.

“In the European Championships in Paris in 2021, I came 10th,” says Anais.

“I came 8th at the World Championships in Nottingham. There were two events at the World Cup in the USA and I came 8th and 13th respectively.”

Anais had the chance to represent Ireland again in 2023, but declined to take up her place on the Irish team.

“I couldn’t afford it,” she explains. “I couldn’t bring it all together. So I wanted to find a purpose with my time, a goal to give back to the community.”

The 24 hours on the Lee was the plan.

“From 8am to 11am, there is a circumnavigation of Cork city, then there are development camps and workshops for individuals to take part in,” says Anais.

“The volunteers are giving of their time. A workshop session could cost up to €200. The volunteers will hold the workshops in exchange for a donation for the RNLI.

“From 6pm, we’ll be paddling 200 metre circuits. Spectators near the Lee Fields car park will spot the bucket-shakers for donations!”

Why did the team choose the RNLI as their favoured charity?

“First, we chose the RNLI because we are directly involved in the water and the RNLI are always on call when needed.

“The RNLI gets little or no state funding, so that was the other reason why we chose the charity.

“The money we collect will be split between Union Hall lifeboat station and Kinsale lifeboat station. Many of our paddlers are from around those areas.”

Are Anais and her team in training for the River Lee pursuit on June 10?

“Well, I’m too busy to train a whole lot!” says Anais.

“But there has been a lot of background training done. And I know the guys are training.

“I hope I’m fit enough and that I have enough stamina to last the pace!”

No doubt Anais, a born water baby and world champion, will last the pace and come up trumps yet again.

Team members taking part in the 24 hour kayaking fundraiser are: Anais O’Donovan, Sarah O’Connor, Niamh Bambrick, Simon Champ, Andy Jeffers, Alex Murphy, Jordan Keohane, Brian O’Reilley, Ciaran Usher and brothers, Jamie and Olan O’Brien.

24 hours on the Lee takes place on June 10 at 8am and finishes on June 11, at 8am.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, (RNLI), was founded in 1824. The first RNLI lifeboat station in Ireland was established in Arklow, Co. Wicklow in 1826. The RNLI currently operate 46 stations around the coastline of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as well as major inland waterways.