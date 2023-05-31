Volunteering for the Cork City Marathon: I love the buzz ahead of race day

THIS Sunday, June 4, thousands of people will line the streets of Cork city to participate in the 2023 Cork City Marathon. This is a huge event every year, and one which draws participants from all over the world.

There will be the full marathon at a pretty daunting 26.2 miles, the half marathon at just over 13 miles, and this year, there will also be a 10 kilometre race included, making the event accessible to people who are working up from 5k runs throughout the winter and spring.

So much planning, energy and effort goes into race day. A huge event like this would simply not be possible to execute successfully without the help of volunteers like Gary O’Donovan, originally from the Northside and now living in Bweeng, North Cork, with his family.

When I spoke with Gary, he told me about how he gets great excitement from being at City Hall during the Friday and Saturday before race day to meet with the runners, give them their numbers and their goodie bags, and have the chance to chat with people.

Gary O'Donovan Volunteer Feature

“People arrive from all over the country and even from around the globe,” he said.

“When it comes to the marathon, there is a small percentage of serious runners who would be pro runners, looking to possibly win or break their own records. The rest of the field are people who are running for themselves. Some people just want to finish and get over the line, while others want to better their last marathon time.

“The reasons people run marathons are so varied from person to person and I think there is a great understanding between runners, supporters and volunteers.

Everyone wants you to do well. Everyone is rooting for you and supporting each other through the day.

Gary took up running in his early 40s and in the time since has completed 16 marathons, which is a feat of pure determination and perseverance. He runs two to three times per week with long runs on the weekends, which might end with a cup of tea and a scone and time to catch up with his running club teammates or his wife, who is also part of the running club.

Here, Gary tells us about his volunteering role...

The beginning of your volunteering journey

I guess I have always been supporting and volunteering all my life, when I was playing hurling and football with St Vincent’s hurling and football club on the north side of Cork city growing up, I would always have lent a hand putting out the flags and putting up the goal nets, sweeping out the dressing rooms and coaching the underage groups.

When I moved to the countryside, I started playing golf in Blarney Golf Club and got involved with the committees and team events, and when I became club Captain in 2017 I spent a lot of my time supporting the members and the teams.

I started running in 2016 to support my wife Nicole, who had successfully completed a couch to 5K programme with the Bweeng Trail Blazers AC, and since then I have made new friends and completed about 16 marathons and one Ultra. But I have always enjoyed pacing and supporting other runners on the road to help them improve, and as the current chairperson of the club I understand more and more the power of people and volunteering.

What do you enjoy most?

I think for me it’s the enjoyment of the supporting and encouraging others. If it’s something they enjoy and if I can help, then I’m happy.

How does the Cork City Marathon weekend work for you?

As I’m running the full marathon on the Sunday, I’m only able to help on the Saturday in City Hall behind the registration desk, facilitating the runners collect their race number, goodie bag and tee shirt.

I also answer questions on the event, eg, race start line and times.

As a volunteering group, we try to make the event as much fun as possible by being friendly and interactive as possible. The buzz on that day is amazing, seeing people full of hope for their race and the weekend ahead.

It’s great to see people coming from all over Ireland and further afield.

Gary with his family, wife Nicole and daughters Katie and Sarah.

How does the work of volunteers impact the marathon participants?

First, and most importantly, is to make the event as safe and enjoyable for everyone. To hear volunteers cheering and clapping on the route is amazing as a runner.

I’m always amazed at the fact that people can give their time to people they don’t even know, but they seem to get as much out of it as the people they are supporting.

Having Fun

Volunteers at racing are a different breed of people as they understand what runners are feeling and they encourage them to help them succeed. They use phrases like ‘You are almost there’ and ‘It’s all downhill from here’ and you know they are lying.

How do you unwind?

It’s strange to say, but I unwind by running. Being part of a running club has had a great impact on my positive mindset and we have very good banter during our miles.

Our club was founded in 2015 and grown beyond measure, we also have a juvenile club and we run a very successful 5k race in May.

How do you spend your weekends?

Usually LSR (Long Slow Runs) early Saturday morning followed by tea and a scone and then family time - if I’m lucky a few pints watching sports.

Shout Outs

All my friends in the Bweeng Trail Blazers AC and the wider running community and all the amazing people of the Cork City Marathon group who I will interact with over the marathon weekend. This event would not be possible without them and more importantly not as much FUN.

Most of all, my family who allow me the time to do what I love, volunteering and running.

Running into the future

I don’t have any main goals for running, I just want to continue enjoying the miles with my friends.

I’m planning a few marathons abroad, starting with Palma in October.

Want to show your support?

The Full Marathon commences at 8.15am from Patrick Street and the Half Marathon commences at 10.15am from Monahan Road.

The 10k race commences at 8.45am from Patrick Street, assembly for this will commence at 8.15am at Merchant’s Quay.

For details on the routes and for more information, see https://www.corkcitymarathon.ie/