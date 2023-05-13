Recipe: Blueberry, Banana & Caramel Oat and Cream Cheese Bars

"These oat and caramel cream cheese slices with blueberry and banana are so good, it might be best to make a small tray 8x8 inches, as there is a risk one might be tempted to eat the lot," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"They are sweet and creamy but still carry the crunchy oats beautifully. They are simple to make and possibly best eaten refrigerated. It’s definitely worth giving them a go as I think they may become a firm favourite."

Blueberry, Banana & Caramel Oat and Cream Cheese Bars

Ingredients

90gr softened butter

65gr white sugar

65gr soft brown sugar

¼ tsp bread soda

¼ tsp salt

80gr flour

55gr oats

200gr caramel condensed milk

1 egg yolk

100gr blueberries

50gr banana cut in small cubes

110gr full fat cream cheese

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 170C.

Lightly oil the base and sides of an 8 x 8 inch square tin, then line the base with parchment paper, allowing it to go up two sides in order to make it easier to remove the bars from the tin when they are cooked.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix the soft butter with the sugars.

In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder salt and oats.

Add the flour mixture to the oat mixture, then spread half the mixture over the base of the tin. It may seem like it’s not enough, but be patient and use a fork to spread it.

Bake in the oven for approximately 15 minutes.

While its baking, make the cream cheese mix

Beat the cheese and caramel together with a wooden spoon, add the egg yolk and beat again until well mixed.

Once the base is cooked, remove from the oven then add the caramel and cream cheese mix and spread evenly over the base.

Scatter with blueberries and the chopped banana.

Next, as evenly as possible, scatter the remaining oat meal mixture over the top.

Carefully place in the oven to cook until just golden and set, about 25 minutes.

Allow to cool completely before cutting.