Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 06:00

Recipe: Blueberry, Banana & Caramel Oat and Cream Cheese Bars

Mercy Fenton shares her recipe for these Blueberry Bars
Recipe: Blueberry, Banana & Caramel Oat and Cream Cheese Bars

Blueberry, Banana and Caramel Oat and Cream Cheese Bars by Mercy Fenton.

Mercy Fenton

"These oat and caramel cream cheese slices with blueberry and banana are so good, it might be best to make a small tray 8x8 inches, as there is a risk one might be tempted to eat the lot," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"They are sweet and creamy but still carry the crunchy oats beautifully. They are simple to make and possibly best eaten refrigerated. It’s definitely worth giving them a go as I think they may become a firm favourite."

Blueberry, Banana & Caramel Oat and Cream Cheese Bars

Ingredients

90gr softened butter

65gr white sugar

65gr soft brown sugar

¼ tsp bread soda

¼ tsp salt

80gr flour

55gr oats

200gr caramel condensed milk

1 egg yolk

100gr blueberries

50gr banana cut in small cubes

110gr full fat cream cheese

Method:

  • Pre-heat the oven to 170C.
  • Lightly oil the base and sides of an 8 x 8 inch square tin, then line the base with parchment paper, allowing it to go up two sides in order to make it easier to remove the bars from the tin when they are cooked.
  • In a medium-sized bowl, mix the soft butter with the sugars.
  • In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder salt and oats.
  • Add the flour mixture to the oat mixture, then spread half the mixture over the base of the tin. It may seem like it’s not enough, but be patient and use a fork to spread it.
  • Bake in the oven for approximately 15 minutes.
  • While its baking, make the cream cheese mix
  • Beat the cheese and caramel together with a wooden spoon, add the egg yolk and beat again until well mixed.
  • Once the base is cooked, remove from the oven then add the caramel and cream cheese mix and spread evenly over the base.
  • Scatter with blueberries and the chopped banana.
  • Next, as evenly as possible, scatter the remaining oat meal mixture over the top.
  • Carefully place in the oven to cook until just golden and set, about 25 minutes.
  • Allow to cool completely before cutting.

Read More

Recipe: Blueberry Cake with Almond Marzipan

More in this section

My Weekend: Going for walks, listening to music... getting lost in the scenery My Weekend: Going for walks, listening to music... getting lost in the scenery
Cork woman: 24 years living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease... here's what I've learned Cork woman: 24 years living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease... here's what I've learned
My Weekend: Showcasing my work at one of the first summer festivals... My Weekend: Showcasing my work at one of the first summer festivals...
foodreciperecipesmercy fenton
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Students and teachers from Christian Brothers College at the World War II Memorial during their recent trip to Washington DC.</p>

History, culture, and sport all taken in on trip to US capital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more