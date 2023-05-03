Recipe: Blueberry Cake with Almond Marzipan

"It’s amazing how the use of a different ingredient can totally change the texture and depth of flavour in a cake," so says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column. "This recipe uses marzipan in the batter; the result is a super moist, full flavored cake that is delicious. I don’t often use Bundt tins as I feel they just don’t work for some cake mixes, but for this mix a 10inch Bundt tin was perfect.
Blueberry Cake with Almond Marzipan
240gr softened butter
200g almond paste
100gr sugar
5 medium to large free-range eggs
120 ml Ricotta (I used local buffalo ricotta which worked beautifully)
80ml milk
240gr cream flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
170gr fresh blueberries
30gr slivered almonds
- Butter the sides and base of 10 inch Bundt tin.
- Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.
- Pre-heat the oven to 170 C for fan oven.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat together the butter, marzipan and sugar.
- Beat on high speed until it is light and creamy, scraping down the sides where needed.
- Add the eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition until all the eggs are added.
- Next add the ricotta and milk, again beating until well mixed in.
- The mix may look slightly curdled, don’t worry, once you add the flour it will come together again.
- Add the sifted flour mix one-third at a time, beating between each addition.
- Once all the flour is added and the mix is smooth, spoon into the tin and spread evenly.
- Scatter the top with blueberries and flaked almonds then place in the centre of the oven.
- Bake for 50 to 55 minutes until cooked through, if it starts to get too dark, cover carefully with a little foil.
- Check with a skewer before removing from the oven.
- Allow it to cool fully before removing it from the tin.
- Serve a slice at room temperature, maybe with the addition of a spoon of Greek yogurt.