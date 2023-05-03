Recipe: Blueberry Cake with Almond Marzipan

"It’s amazing how the use of a different ingredient can totally change the texture and depth of flavour in a cake," so says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column. "This recipe uses marzipan in the batter; the result is a super moist, full flavored cake that is delicious. I don’t often use Bundt tins as I feel they just don’t work for some cake mixes, but for this mix a 10inch Bundt tin was perfect.

Blueberry Cake with Almond Marzipan

Ingredients

240gr softened butter

200g almond paste

100gr sugar

5 medium to large free-range eggs

120 ml Ricotta (I used local buffalo ricotta which worked beautifully)

80ml milk

240gr cream flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

170gr fresh blueberries

30gr slivered almonds

Method

Butter the sides and base of 10 inch Bundt tin.

Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.

Pre-heat the oven to 170 C for fan oven.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat together the butter, marzipan and sugar.

Beat on high speed until it is light and creamy, scraping down the sides where needed.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition until all the eggs are added.

Next add the ricotta and milk, again beating until well mixed in.

The mix may look slightly curdled, don’t worry, once you add the flour it will come together again.

Add the sifted flour mix one-third at a time, beating between each addition.

Once all the flour is added and the mix is smooth, spoon into the tin and spread evenly.

Scatter the top with blueberries and flaked almonds then place in the centre of the oven.

Bake for 50 to 55 minutes until cooked through, if it starts to get too dark, cover carefully with a little foil.

Check with a skewer before removing from the oven.

Allow it to cool fully before removing it from the tin.

Serve a slice at room temperature, maybe with the addition of a spoon of Greek yogurt.