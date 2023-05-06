Trader at Cork's English Market is set to feature on TV series

The Texan-born foodie is also trying to reduce food waste at the popular Cork city venue, as she tells Michael Kelly in the final episode of Food Matters on RTÉ1 on Wednesday May 10 at 8.30pm.
Also in the episode, Michael looks into the work of the Cork Urban Soil Project and its bio-di gester, which composts urban food scraps and use the resulting soil enhancer to grow more food, right in the middle of the city.
Scientist Odile Le Bolloch, of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Wexford, reveals the shocking statistics regarding the current level of food waste in Ireland, including the fact that in 2020, households were the biggest producers of food waste, accounting for 31% of the total.
Heading to Dublin, Michael Kelly meets journalist Conor Pope to gauge the public perception of food waste.
Michael then looks at how technology can play its part in food waste by interviewing London- based Too Good To Go (Technology App) CEO Jamie Crummie, and MD for UK and Ireland Sophie Trueman.
Plus, we hear from chef Conor Spacey of FoodSpace, who runs numerous zero-waste kitchens.