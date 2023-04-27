Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 13:45

Recipe: Red Berry and Vanilla Cheesecake

This is a lovely summer cheesecake by Mercy Fenton
Recipe: Red Berry and Vanilla Cheesecake

Red Berry and Vanilla Cheesecake. Picture: Mercy Fenton

"This lovely summer cheesecake is so pretty and delicious, it would be lovely for a Holy Communion party or a Summer BBQ," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column. 

"If you want to see distinct colour change do add a little red food colouring to the raspberry layer, I didn’t so it’s barely visible."

For the base:

Line the base of a 9 inch spring form tin with a disk

Ingredients

250gr biscoff biscuits crushed

100gr butter

Method:

  • Melt the butter over a bain marie of water.
  • Once melted add the biscuit and mix well.
  • Press evenly onto the base and smooth with the back of a spoon, chill.

Strawberry puree

Ingredients

175gr strawberries

15ml lemon juice

50gr sugar

¼ leaf gelatin

Method:

Soak the gelatine in cold water.

Simmer the strawberries and lemon juice gently and cook to reduce the juices. Puree with a hand held blender then pass through a fine sieve.

Lift the gelatin from the water and add the gelatin to the hot puree to dissolve.

Set aside to cool.

Raspberry puree

150 gr fresh or frozen raspberries

50 gr sugar

Method:

  • Simmer the raspberries and sugar until the berries are soft, then pass the pulp through a fine sieve.
  • Set aside to cool.
  • Red food colouring - optional
  • For the cheesecake

Ingredients

500gr cream cheese

150gr caster sugar

4 leaves gelatine

30ml boiling water

400ml cream whipped

Method:

  • Put the cream on to beat to stiff peaks then chill in the fridge
  • Using a spade beat the cream cheese and sugar; don’t over mix, it just needs to be smooth.
  • Soak the gelatin in cold water, once soft lift out the gelatin from cold water and squeeze to remove excess water.
  • Dissolve the gelatin in the boiled water.
  • Add the dissolved gelatin to the cream cheese mix.
  • Divide the mix into three bowls - roughly 200g per bowl.
  • Chill the mix until it begins to thicken and set a little.
  • Working quickly you have three layers to complete.

Layer 1:

  • Add the raspberry puree to one bowl of cream cheese, mix well then fold in 100gr whipped cream. (Add food colouring if using)
  • Spread over the base of the cheesecake and level as evenly as possible.
  • Return to the fridge.

Layer 2:

  • Add 130gr of the strawberry puree to the cream cheese , mix well then fold in 100gr of whipped cream.
  • Very gently spread over the raspberry layer, level as best as possible then chill.

Layer 3:

  • Finally add 2tsp vanilla extract to the last bowl of cheese, fold in the remaining whipped cream. Roughly 200gr.
  • Again carefully spread the mixture over the cheesecake. Smooth evenly without upsetting the layers.
  • Spoon some of the remaining strawberry puree over the last layer then refrigerate until set. Decorate with fresh strawberries and raspberries.

Read More

Recipe: Baked Golden Syrup and Lemon Puddings with Brandy

More in this section

Tips to stave off snoring... Tips to stave off snoring...
Cork-based crafter helps people mark the 'little big' moments in life Cork-based crafter helps people mark the 'little big' moments in life
Cork concert in aid of GROW mental health Cork concert in aid of GROW mental health
mercy fentonreciperecipesfood
My Weekend: Right now it's all about the Jazz in Ballydehob

My Weekend: Right now it's all about the Jazz in Ballydehob

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more