Recipe: Baked Golden Syrup and Lemon Puddings with Brandy

"This simple baked pudding is bursting with flavour, from the simple lemon curd to the delicious golden syrup and brandy syrup. Served with brandy custard for a little extra punch," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
115gr unsalted butter
115gr light brown sugar
2 large free-range eggs
115gr self-raising flour
Grated zest of 1 lemon and 1 orange
Juice of 1 Lemon & 1 Orange
6 tsp. of Lemon curd
1 tbsp. Brandy
- Mix half the zests with the lemon and orange juice.
- Add the golden syrup and the brandy.
- Bring to the boil the set aside.
- Pre heat the oven to 180C .
- Lightly butter the inside of 6 dariole molds or ramekins.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer, using the spade attachment cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Beat the egg with a fork, and then beat it into the creamed mixture a little bit at a time.
- Sieve the flour, and add it to the mix with half the zests.
- Half fill the prepared molds with the batter, and then add a tsp. of lemon curd to each one. Top with the remaining mixture.
- Carefully lift the molds onto a baking tray.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, check they are cooked in the centre by inserting a skewer, when removed it should come out clean.
- When removed from the oven, spoon a tbsp. of golden syrup mixture onto each one.
- Allow to cool fully in the mold before turning out.
- Serve warm or at room temperature or to reheat just give 20 to 30 seconds in the microwave.
- Drizzle more syrup on top and serve with custard.
5 egg yolks
250ml milk
125ml cream
85gr sugar
1 tsp brandy
- Whisk the sugar and yolks in a bowl.
- Boil the milk and cream then and stir it onto egg yolk mixture.
- Return to a clean saucepan and place over a low heat.
- Stir continually until it thickens, that is when it visibly coats the back of a spoon. (If it boils the egg yolks will curdle so be careful not to over cook it).
- Pass through a fine strainer then add the brandy, and chill quickly or serve immediately.