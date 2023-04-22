Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week; I married my 'forever best friend'

Niamh Corcoran from Kerry and Kevin McDonagh, from Cloughduv in Cork, tied the knot recently
Wedding of the Week; I married my 'forever best friend'

MR AND MRS: Niamh and Kevin Corcoran McDonagh, who were married in January this year. They have taken each other’s surnames. Pictures: Black Diamond

“WE clicked right away.” So said Niamh Corcoran, from Castleisland in Kerry, who recently wed Kevin McDonagh, from Cloughduv in Cork.

They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Recalling how they first met, Niamh said: “He slid in my Instagram DMs when we were both 19. It was in June, 2017, I was living in my home in Kerry at the time, and he was living in Cork. It was a funny coincidence that I was accepted into UCC a few weeks prior to him messaging me. I think we clicked right away.

“He drove from Cork to Kerry every week- end to see me, and sometimes I came up to Cork with him but he never let me take a train!”

Niamh and Kevin were married in a civil ceremony at the Radisson Blu, Little Island.
Niamh and Kevin were married in a civil ceremony at the Radisson Blu, Little Island.

The couple got engaged on their four year anniversary in The Hudson Bay Hotel in Roscommon - a county where Niamh spent a few childhood summers with relatives.

“I of course said yes. There was never any hesitation that he wasn’t my forever best friend,” said Niamh.

They were married in The Radisson Blu in Little Island on January 14 this year by John Burns, who made everyone attending feel included. The bride got her dress from vows in Blarney: “I think I tried on over 20 dresses and as soon as I put that dress on I fell in love.”

Bride Niamh, with her Maid of honour, Càit Kennedy, and two bridesmaids, Ciara Murphy and Aoife Kearney, the bride’s cousin.
Bride Niamh, with her Maid of honour, Càit Kennedy, and two bridesmaids, Ciara Murphy and Aoife Kearney, the bride’s cousin.

Make-up and hair was by Romy and Jenny from Paradise in Tralee.

Kevin’s and the groomsmen suit was from Tom Murphy’s in Cork.

Joining the couple on the day were the bride’s dad Declan, brothers John, Diarmuid and Tomas. On Kevin’s side his dad Timmers, and sister Marie, and niece Sophia were there.

Kevin with his best man Ciaran Crowley and two groomsmen, Tomas McDonagh (the bride’s brother) and Eoghan Dwane.
Kevin with his best man Ciaran Crowley and two groomsmen, Tomas McDonagh (the bride’s brother) and Eoghan Dwane.

Harpist Carys Ann Evans performed during the ceremony.

Niamh said: “The wedding coordinator Zoe made our day absolutely magical! Everyone from the wait staff, to the cleaners, to the chefs - to the receptionist - were all amazing and made us feel so special.”

Cutting the cake.
Cutting the cake.

The vegan cake and cupcakes were by the amazing O’Carroll’s Cakes.

The band were Joe & Nic, followed by a DJ called Bryan from DJ MBD Cork. Their first dance was to At Last by Etta James.

As to what was the most memorable thing about the day ?

Niamh said: “I think for me what I loved most was walking into the reception room and seeing how colourful the whole room was ! I loved how the decor company we used (To Have & To Hold) truly listened to what we envisioned and made it a reality. Kevin’s favourite moment was our first dance as Mr and Mrs! 

The couple at their wedding venue, Radisson Blu, Little Island.
The couple at their wedding venue, Radisson Blu, Little Island.

"It was surreal having our first dance as a married couple, being surrounded by all those we love.”

Sealed with a kiss.
Sealed with a kiss.

The photographer was Black Diamond and videographer was ‘Viks Photography’.

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Togher couple who met in Havanas

More in this section

Take a bow, Cork’s young film-makers Take a bow, Cork’s young film-makers
Aisling’s delight at her big screen debut Aisling’s delight at her big screen debut
KidzZone Quiz (Ages 8 to 12): Be in with a chance of winning a toy shop voucher KidzZone Quiz (Ages 8 to 12): Be in with a chance of winning a toy shop voucher
wedding of the weekwedding
<p>Caroline O’Donnell</p>

My Weekend: Right now it's all about the Jazz in Ballydehob

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more