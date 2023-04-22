Wedding of the Week; I married my 'forever best friend'

“WE clicked right away.” So said Niamh Corcoran, from Castleisland in Kerry, who recently wed Kevin McDonagh, from Cloughduv in Cork.

They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Recalling how they first met, Niamh said: “He slid in my Instagram DMs when we were both 19. It was in June, 2017, I was living in my home in Kerry at the time, and he was living in Cork. It was a funny coincidence that I was accepted into UCC a few weeks prior to him messaging me. I think we clicked right away.

“He drove from Cork to Kerry every week- end to see me, and sometimes I came up to Cork with him but he never let me take a train!”

Niamh and Kevin were married in a civil ceremony at the Radisson Blu, Little Island.

The couple got engaged on their four year anniversary in The Hudson Bay Hotel in Roscommon - a county where Niamh spent a few childhood summers with relatives.

“I of course said yes. There was never any hesitation that he wasn’t my forever best friend,” said Niamh.

They were married in The Radisson Blu in Little Island on January 14 this year by John Burns, who made everyone attending feel included. The bride got her dress from vows in Blarney: “I think I tried on over 20 dresses and as soon as I put that dress on I fell in love.”

Bride Niamh, with her Maid of honour, Càit Kennedy, and two bridesmaids, Ciara Murphy and Aoife Kearney, the bride’s cousin.

Make-up and hair was by Romy and Jenny from Paradise in Tralee.

Kevin’s and the groomsmen suit was from Tom Murphy’s in Cork.

Joining the couple on the day were the bride’s dad Declan, brothers John, Diarmuid and Tomas. On Kevin’s side his dad Timmers, and sister Marie, and niece Sophia were there.

Kevin with his best man Ciaran Crowley and two groomsmen, Tomas McDonagh (the bride’s brother) and Eoghan Dwane.

Harpist Carys Ann Evans performed during the ceremony.

Niamh said: “The wedding coordinator Zoe made our day absolutely magical! Everyone from the wait staff, to the cleaners, to the chefs - to the receptionist - were all amazing and made us feel so special.”

Cutting the cake.

The vegan cake and cupcakes were by the amazing O’Carroll’s Cakes.

The band were Joe & Nic, followed by a DJ called Bryan from DJ MBD Cork. Their first dance was to At Last by Etta James.

As to what was the most memorable thing about the day ?

Niamh said: “I think for me what I loved most was walking into the reception room and seeing how colourful the whole room was ! I loved how the decor company we used (To Have & To Hold) truly listened to what we envisioned and made it a reality. Kevin’s favourite moment was our first dance as Mr and Mrs!

The couple at their wedding venue, Radisson Blu, Little Island.

"It was surreal having our first dance as a married couple, being surrounded by all those we love.”

Sealed with a kiss.

The photographer was Black Diamond and videographer was ‘Viks Photography’.