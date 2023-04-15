Wedding of the Week: Togher couple who met in Havanas

A DAY surrounded by those they love... that summed up the wedding of Hayley Bevan and Mark Moore McNally.

Hayley, from Ballyphehane, grew up in Grenagh, and Mark is from Knocknaheeny. They live in Togher with their daughters, Robyn and Kaci.

The couple outside the Radisson Blu Hotel where they had their wedding ceremony, presided over by Ann Walsh, registrar, from the HSE, who made the event very special for them.

The couple first met in Havanas nightclub on December 27, 2014.

Hayley Bevan and Mark Moore McNally with their daughters Robyn and Kaci.

“For Mark it was love at first sight he just couldn’t take his eyes off me,” Hayley joked. “But he didn’t have the courage to approach me so I had to ask him did he wanna dance and that was it.”

They got engaged on December 21, 2019, in Killarney, in the Gleneagle Hotel just before the last Walking on Cars concert in the INEC.

They were married in the Radisson Blu Hotel Little Island on February 10, 2023, in a civil ceremony.

The bride’s dress was from Vows. Hayley said: “It was a very princess style dress with a sparkly tulle skirt and detailed top covered in beads, and a beautiful small butterfly in the middle of the chest which was perfect as we had a little angel missing on the day which marked it perfectly.”

Mark’s suit was from Tom Murphy’s.

Make-up was by Aine McMahon, based in Tralee. Hair was by Hair by Kim. Flowers were by June’s Blooms who really brought Hayley’s ideas to life.

The couple were joined by family and friends for their special day. Hayley said: “Mark’s grandad died in November, 2022, just short of coming to the wedding, his name was Eddie McNally and he was sorely missed on the day.”

Hayley’s grandad Kevin McGee was there and Mark’s nan and grandad Agnes and Micheal “so we were extremely lucky,” the bride added.

“My great grandmother Dot was also able to come with an assistant from the nursing home for a short while, she is 98 years young so that was very special also.”

The reception was hosted at the hotel afterwards. Guests were entertained by Flog the Dog.

“They couldn’t have done a better job, the dance floor was full all night,” said the bride.

The wedding party included Amber, the bride’s sister, who was maid of honour, her sister Katelyn was her other bridesmaid. Best man was Mark’s brother Andrew and groomsman was Paul McGrath.

Their first dance was to Take My hand by Picture This.

The most memorable thing about the day?

Hayley said: “Definitely the ceremony, it was so special and intimate with all our own readings and songs, it made it totally about us and our love for each other, and of course our two beautiful daughters being present to witness it with our grandparents also making it... they mean so much to us.”