How to bake these delicious Coconut Squares

Coconut Snow Squares with Blackcurrant

Ingredients

Crust

155gr cream flour

50gr sugar

25gr icing sugar

1 tsp grated lemon zest

¼ tsp fine sea salt

142gr cold unsalted butter

Filling

160gr Blackcurrant Jam

Snow cake

120gr cream flour

35gr dessicated coconut

1 ¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

75gr butter

100gr sugar

2 free-range eggs

15ml lemon juice

Zest of ½ lemon

163gr Greek yogurt

Icing

2 tbsp. Lemon juice

120gr Icing sugar - sifted

A pinch of grated lemon zest.

20gr dessicated coconut

Method

Preheat the oven to 165C .

Line a 9inch square tin with a sheet of parchment paper, allow the paper to hang over the sides of the tin to help lift out the bars once finished.

To make the base, put all the ingredients for the base in a food processor and pulse to cut the butter into the flour.

It will initially look like breadcrumbs, and then the mixture will start to come together.

Next, using your hands just press the dough evenly onto the base of the tin.

Press well down into all the corners and sides then bake until it is golden brown all over.

Once cooked, remove from the oven and allow to cool while making the Snow Cake batter.

Beat the butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer until light and fluffy.

While it is beating ,sift together the flour, salt and baking powder. Then add the coconut.

When the butter is light and fluffy, add the lemon zest and mix again, remember to scrape the sides of the bowl and the bottom to ensure everything is well mixed.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition.

Next, add half the flour, mix it gently, follow with the Greek yogurt and lemon juice mixing well.

Finally, add the remaining flour, mixing well.

Once the cake mix is ready, spread the blackcurrant jam over the crust.

Carefully spoon the cake mix over the jam, spread gently so as not to disturb the jam.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until golden on top and when checked with a skewer it is cooked through.

Once cooked, remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for 10 to 15 minutes before lifting out and transferring to a wire rack.

Once cake is fully cool, prepare the white icing.

Put the lemon juice and zest in a bowl and add the icing sugar a tablespoon at a time mixing well until smooth.

When the icing is thick enough to just hold its shape or coat the back of a spoon. it is ready.

Using a small step pallet knife, spread white icing evenly over the cake - you may not need all the icing, it depends how thick you want it.

Next scatter with the desiccated coconut allow to set before portioning.

Serve at room temperature.