Wedding of the Week: Cork couple are back together again

A COUPLE who used to date in school were reunited 19 years later and became Mr and Mrs.

Bernadette Creed, of Mitchelstown, and Sean Casey, from Corroghurm in the town, married at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killacluig, followed by a reception in Kilcoran Lodge, back in 2022.

The couple, who feature in Wedding of the Week, are now living in Mitchelstown.

Bernadette has two children from a previous relationship, a 21-year-old son, and 18-year-old daughter, and her 18-year-old niece also lives with them. Herself and Sean also have a son aged seven.

Sean loves playing darts and helps out training under 8s Park United soccer and also football and hurling in Mitchelstown.

As to how they first met? Bernadette said: “We were together 19 years ago, but then we reunited after 19 years. We used to be dating in school.”

They were engaged on Christmas Day in 2018 in Bernadette’s parents’ house.

They got married on June 3, 2022.

The bride got her dress in Vows, Blarney. The style was a princess Ballgown Ivory Diamanté Dress. Her friend gave her shoes and veil.

Sean’s suit was from Hickeys in Fermoy. It was a dark, slim fit navy suit.

The bride’s make-up was by Thelma O’Sullivan and her hair was by Catherine O’Sullivan.

Key family members at the wedding were Bernadette’s kids, niece, parents Mike and Ann Creed, two sisters, three brothers and Sean’s parent’s John and Nellie Casey, aunt, his three sisters and their partners.

The bridal party was made up of Elizabeth Creed (sister), Sarah Riley (daughter-in-law) and niece Jessica Creed.

Recalling the day, Bernadette said: “The ceremony was absolutely beautiful.

“Sinead O’Brien was our music for the church and also my husband was singing while walking up the aisle.

“The weather was absolutely beautiful.

“The Kilcoran staff couldn’t have done enough for us. They were fantastic to our guests, the day was absolutely amazing.”

The cake was made by Ellen Tattan, from Mitchelstown.

Jimmy O’Donoghue was the band, they also had Pat Ronan for DJ later in the night. Their first song was This Journey by Nathan Carter.

Bernadette concluded: “The most memorable thing about my day was walking up the aisle with my father, our first dance and having everyone together.”