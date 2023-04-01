Wedding of the Week: Cork couple's marriage was a day to treasure...

A CHANCE meeting led to the wedding recently of Lauren O’Donovan and Michael Harrington.

Lauren O’Donovan with her father Eugene and bridesmaids, sisters Shauna and Chelsea.

Lauren is from Bandon and Michael is from between Bandon and Ennishkeane, where the couple are now living.

They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

Lauren recalls how they met.

“We met through a mutual friend by pure chance, I was with my friend in her car and he came over to say ‘hi’ to her, and as they say the rest is history.”

The bride and groom with parents, left, Joe and Margaret Harrington, and right, Eugene and Teresa O Donovan.

The couple got engaged at The Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore in 2019 and were married on March 10 in the church in Bandon, followed by their wedding reception in The Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig.

Lauren said: “We can’t recommend this hotel highly enough. Everything was amazing, the function room, the food, the staff. We couldn’t fault one thing. Elaine in the Oriel is in charge of the weddings and she was fantastic, nothing was ever too much trouble. She is great at her job and a credit to the hotel.”

Hand in hand outside St Patrick’s Church in Bandon, where they said their vows, on March 10. They were joined by family and friends for the special day.

The bride got her wedding dress in Vows in Blarney and the suits were from Best Menswear in Mahon Point. Make-up was by Nichole Corcoran Hair and Make up.

Lauren O’Donovan and Michael Harrington, who were married at St Patrick’s Church in Bandon. Pictures: Bismark

The cake was made my Helen HM Cakes and photographers were Bismark Photography. Videographer was Arclight weddings.

The couple enjoying a walk on their wedding day, where they had some photographs taken by Bismark photographers.

The bridal party was made of Lauren’s two sisters, Shauna and Chelsea, and Michael’s brother and friend, Ronan and Tim.

The couple outside the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig.

Lauren was delighted to have her two remaining grandparents at the church. It made the day even more special.