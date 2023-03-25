Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoy 'simply the best' day

AN ENGAGEMENT in Bali back in 2019 led to the wedding of Sabrina O’Keeffe and Johnathan Miloudi, from Gurranabraher.

The couple wed on September 9, 2022, in the North Catherdral. Sabrina and her father Christy walked up the aisle to a guard of honour from Jonathan’s co-workers and closest friends from the Irish navy and army.

Outside the North Cathedral.

Johnathan and Sabrina met back in 2010.

The bride recalled their special day: “Our wedding day was a glorious sunny day with sun shining from morning to evening, which was fantastic as our drinks reception was outdoors and we got to get amazing photos in Blarney Castle grounds.”

Bride and groom with Maid of Honour Stephanie Cotter and bridesmaids Lauren Heanue and Erika Miloudi, with Best Man Callum Miloudi and Groomsmen, Ross O’Sullivan and Shane Roche.

The bridal party consisted of Maid of Honor Stephanie Cotter and bridesmaids Lauren Heanue and Erika Miloudi. Johnathan had brother Callum Miloudi as best man and Ross O’Sullivan and Shane Roche as groomsmen.

The couple with Johnathan Miloudi’s family, in the stunning venue of Springfort Hall.

The bride purchased her dress in Diamond Bridal in Maylor Street, Cork, with alterations by Elaine Honey: “The big thing for me was a bow. It was a theme that was running through the wedding and I wanted to tie it into my dress also. Grace was fantastic and listened to all my needs - and wow, did she deliver.”

The bride and groom with Sabrina’s parents, on the couple’s wedding day.

The couple had their reception at Springfort Hall, Mallow, which they said they “instantly fell in love with”.

Sabrina was full of praise for the team, the spectacular gardens, and the old house itself, which is full of charm.

She added: “The icing on the cake was also their food, which is out of this world. We are big foodies and this was very important to us for our day.”

The beauty team for the bridal party on the morning were Ciara Burke of Fusion hair design and Lola Desmond, make-up artist.

The couple were able to stop off at Blarney Castle and Gardens to get some photographs of their special day. The reception was held in Springfort Hall, Mallow.

Photographer and videographer were Dominic Dunne and Anthony Fleming and they kept spirits high all day.

The bride said: “Our entertainment was really important to us as we wanted to have everyone up and dancing day and night.

"For our drinks reception, we had the very talented Peadar, a soloist who played absolutely everything and really brought a chilled out vibe.

The happy couple with their guests.

“Mid-meal, we organised a surprise for our guests, a singing waiter. Everyone was up on their feet and even a conga line was made at 6.30pm. Our band was the fantastic Pat Fitz and no words can describe them - they’re out of the world. Pat even created a special version of’ Simply The Best for our first dance. Later that night we had Dj Paudie Walsh, who kept the party going.”

The couple had an amazing honeymoon in the Maldives a few days after the wedding.