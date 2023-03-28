Two young Cork men face taskmaster Davy in new TV series

DAVY Fitzgerald must have one of the fullest diaries in Ireland: His latest hurling managerial job is at Waterford, while he recently dabbled with coaching Cork camogie team.

The Clare man is also a star of Ireland’s Fittest Family, while his other TV gig, Davy’s Toughest Team, returns for a new run on RTE1 on Wednesday, March 29 at 9.35pm.

In the documentary series, he uses his experience to train and mentor a brand new team unlike any he has worked with before - each coming from different backgrounds and hoping to create a brighter future for themselves.

Among this year's new intake are two Cork 20-year-olds, Dave and Rob.

Dave saw the prospect of a career in professional skateboarding come to a crashing halt when he suffered an injury, and his life fell apart at the exact moment the world went into Covid lockdown.

After the sudden and traumatic loss of his mother when he was 17, Rob has battled mental health issues. He is keen to form friendships with other young men who have experienced hardship.

Other young men featuring in Davy's Toughest Team are a Dublin teen whose best friend committed suicide, a Limerick man battling addiction, and a Dublin man who has spent time homeless.