DIY SOS team scramble to build a home for young Corkman left paralysed

CORK man Adam Drummond is a driven, talented former Irish international basketball player.

In May, 2021, the 23-year-old fell from a height while staying with friends and has been told there is only a 1% chance he will walk again

Adam, who has also played College basketball in the U.S, is currently adjusting to life in a wheelchair, and he and his parents had to move out of their home in North Cork as it is unsuitable for a wheelchair user.

The attempt to build a home suitable for his needs features in the first episode of a new series of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland on RTÉ1 tomorrow (Sunday) at 6.30pm.

The Drummonds moved into a friend’s apartment, and the DIY SOS team came to Cork to rebuild their house in order to allow Adam to live in his family home once again.

The DIY SOS team hope to provide Adam and his family with a positive path for his continuing adjustment to life in a wheelchair, while also giving him the independence he needs as a young adult.

Presenter Baz Ashmawy is joined by a top team, with renowned designer Aoife Rhattigan taking on the Cork build. Future episodes of the series head design projects in Athlone, Ennis and Sligo.

In an article in The Echo last summer, Adam explained how he was turning his life around after he was left paralysed from the waist down.

He was adjusting to life in a wheelchair remarkably well, and was now driving his own car, had returned to college at the Munster Technological University, was playing wheelchair basketball with the Rebel Wheelers and the Irish Wheelchair team, and was also coaching with the Neptune U20 team.

He said: “When I was in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire, my first goal was to drive home to Cork when I was released from hospital and I did that.

“The first day I came home I went to see Neptune to watch the National League train. I couldn’t believe it when I came into the Stadium as all my emotions were all over the place.

“Some days when I go there I get angry because I remember my playing days, however, most days I love the place and have to be thrown out at the end of most nights.

“I realised the place is not just putting the ball into the basket, it’s about the players, coaches and the great people who do so much work behind the scenes at the club.”

Adam also got a call from Roy Keane when the former soccer star was visiting Cork.