DIY SOS to kick off fourth series with renovation in Cork city

The latest series will see Chief Motivator Baz Ashmawy meet four very deserving families, including the Drummonds from Cork.
Baz Ashmawy with Adam, Brian and Mar Drummond onset of DIY SOS in Cork. Photo Julien Behal Photography.

Breda Graham

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland is kicking off its fourth series with a challenging renovation in Cork city.

The show that rebuilds people's lives by rebuilding their homes is back on TV screens this Sunday and the latest series will see Chief Motivator Baz Ashmawy meet four very deserving families, including the Drummonds from Cork.

Adam Drummond is a talented 22-year-old former Irish International basketball player who is adjusting to life in a wheelchair.

Adam, who played college basketball in the United States, fell from a height in May 2021 and has been told that there is a 1% chance that he will ever walk again.

As the Drummonds' home is completely unsuitable for a wheelchair user, the DIY SOS team took on the challenging rebuild so that Adam could move back into his family home.

The team hopes to provide Adam and his family with a positive path for his continuing adjustment to life in a wheelchair, while also giving him the independence he needs as a young adult.

 Baz is joined in this series by a top team, with renowned designers Aoife Rhattigan taking on the Cork build, and Kerry Hiddleston designing the remaining homes across Athlone, Ennis and Sligo.

Diarmuid Gavin showcases complex garden designs in three of the homes and Leonie Cornelius takes on an ambitious garden design in Athlone.

In 2022, four houses and four gardens, resulted in DIY SOS’ busiest build year to date, thanks to the generosity and support of a dedicated team of volunteers and suppliers.

The series will kick off on Sunday at 6.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Free schoolbooks ‘will take pressure off’

<p>The scene on Barrack Street was attended by members of An Garda Síochána and Cork City Fire Brigade. Photo; Evan Doak</p>

