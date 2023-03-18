Wedding of the Week: Couple who met as best man and bridesmaid tie knot in Cork

“We continued a long-term relationship with me visiting France at every opportunity until it was agreed to move to Ireland. Lex gave up his work to make this move, however, we ended up in Germany living together in a one bed apartment.
“We moved from Germany to France after COVID restrictions permitted our movements again and have been between France and Ireland ever since.
“We had the most amazing Wedding Day and we also had our Honeymoon in January. We are now back to reality.”
Linda said: "She went over and above with attention to detail and spent a lot of time sourcing a hard hat and safety boots, representing my career in construction, and a Chefs Hat and Still which represents Lex's career as a previous Chef and now a Distiller. Added were a gift of figurines made by friend Michele Bastiani."
Favours were Christmas baubles filled with Lex's 24 Karat Gold Gin Mackey Coaches and Ballincollig Coaches.
Their first song was Dirty Dancing's "Time of My Life".