Wedding of the Week: Couple who met as best man and bridesmaid tie knot in Cork

A COUPLE who first met when they were best man and bridesmaid at a wedding in France, tied the knot recently.

They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Linda Daly-Burrows is from Ireland and Lex Burrows is Swiss-Iranian, who was reared in England, but has been living in France for about 17 years.

The couple were married at St Mary's Church in Berrings.

They currently live in France but go between Ireland and there. They were married last November in St Mary’s Church in Berrings, Co. Cork, followed by a wedding reception at the Inchydoney Island Hotel and Spa, Clonakilty.

Recalling how they first met, Linda said: “We met at a wedding in a rural town in France, where Lex lives near, he was best man and I was a bridesmaid. Due my unavailability at the time of us meeting, nothing happened. After our first meeting, I left to go back to work, made a few changes to existing circumstances and returned to visit France to meet up with Lex.

“We were together less than a week (although he says longer - it wasn’t) and he moved to join me in the country where I was working at the time. The visit was initially for one month but turned into more like six weeks until he had to return to France to re-commence work.

Lex Burrows had his brother and three best friends in his party.

“We continued a long-term relationship with me visiting France at every opportunity until it was agreed to move to Ireland. Lex gave up his work to make this move, however, we ended up in Germany living together in a one bed apartment.

“We moved from Germany to France after COVID restrictions permitted our movements again and have been between France and Ireland ever since.

“We had the most amazing Wedding Day and we also had our Honeymoon in January. We are now back to reality.”

The men’s suits were made by Tom Murphy’s and the groomsmen suits came from a hire shop in England. The bride’s dress was made in France by Sarah Gimel. She wore a tiara and earrings from Lex as a present and her veil was borrowed from friend, Kelly Copperwaite.

The happy couple with their wedding party. The bridal party included the bride’s four best friends, Louise Lyons, Christine Martin, Aileen Clerkin and Fiona Bryan.

The colour theme was Bordeaux, white and grey, as the wedding took place ahead of Christmas.

Make-up artist was Jeanette Cronin and hair was by Hair Passion Art from Cork city.

Family and friends travelled from Iran, England, France, Germany and New Zealand.

Flowers, lanterns and general decorations in the church were by Liz Cott from Wonderous Weddings, who also did the bouquets.

Lots of family were involved in readings and prayers, which made it extra special.

The couple returned to Ireland to have their wedding reception in Inchydoney Hotel. The Videographer was Denis O’Leary of O’Leary Video and photographs were by Bismark.

Linda said: “The song for walking up the aisle was Song of Ruth (Wherever You Go) as it had a special meaning to us, we were both willing to live in whichever country so we could be together.”

"We had a beautiful Ceremony, where my two sisters, Louise and Rachel Daly, and Lex's sister in-law, Sarah Lynch, did the readings and our cousins, Mary and Bill Healy and Natasha and Roxy Dabiri and Lauren McAnally, did the prayers of the faithful."

The reception was in the Inchydoney Island Hotel and Spa in Clonakilty and included a fireworks display by Emerald Fireworks, Ireland.

The Cake was by friend Pauline Burns ‘unbelievable!’

Linda said: "She went over and above with attention to detail and spent a lot of time sourcing a hard hat and safety boots, representing my career in construction, and a Chefs Hat and Still which represents Lex's career as a previous Chef and now a Distiller. Added were a gift of figurines made by friend Michele Bastiani."

Favours were Christmas baubles filled with Lex's 24 Karat Gold Gin Mackey Coaches and Ballincollig Coaches.

Their first song was Dirty Dancing's "Time of My Life".