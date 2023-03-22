Back home in Cork to perform a magical play for a young audiences

Tell us about yourself:

My name is Julie Maguire and I am an actor from Cork. After years of taking drama classes at the Cork School of Music, I knew I wanted to be an actor. I was very lucky to study at The Lir Academy, Dublin. Since graduating in 2016, I have had the pleasure of performing in Ireland and the UK. Starting in The Abbey Theatre, then the Gaiety, the Lyric Hammersmith and the Cork Opera House as well as many more.

I am delighted to be back in Cork this week at The Everyman Theatre, performing in Theatre Lovett’s The Teddy Bear’s Picnic by Louis Lovett - a magical play for young audiences, which will have toured 18 venues across Ireland on completion of this run ending on April 1.

Where were you born?

I was born in Cork.

Where do you live?

I spend my time between Ireland and London.

Family?

I have a brilliant, supportive and loving family! My parents, Tilly and Frank, three fantastic sisters Alice, Sally and Pattie, and my darling niece Sophia.

Best friend?

I have many friends who I love very much. My friends fill my life with so much joy; platonic love is one of life’s greatest gifts and I am lucky to love and be loved by many friends.

Earliest childhood memory?

I spent all of my summers in Rosscarbery- I have such fond memories of swimming at the Warren beach. Hail, rain or snow- we were on the beach on a summer’s day.

Person you most admire?

In my personal life, I admire my parents, Tilly and Frank. They have always supported everything I do, and from a very early age have encouraged me to do what I love.

Professionally, I admire lots of different people. To name a few - Miriam Margolyes, Niall Buggy, Francis Bacon, Tom Murphy, Jennifer Coolidge, Jamie Demetriou.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

We travelled to Disney a few times when I was younger - seeing the characters come to life was really magical and definitely where my love for theatre began.

Favourite TV programme?

For a good belly laugh I watch Stath Lets Flats - it’s my absolute favourite.

Favourite radio show?

I don’t listen to the radio very often but I am really obsessed with podcasts. My favourite being The Opportunist.

Your signature dish if cooking?

My friends and family would say I am not a very good chef... but I am very good at cleaning up after dinner!

Favourite restaurant?

O’Callaghan Walshe, Rosscarbery.

Last book you read?

I am re-reading the Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling books by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen. Aisling is a character who I adore - she is brimming with life.

Best book you read?

This Much Is True by Miriam Margolyes - I absolutely love her.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

I listen to lots of different types of music but I have recently been listening to Broken Ears by Tems and the Euphoria soundtrack before every show - I am a creature of habit.

Favourite song?

The Water - Johnny Flynn and Laura Marling.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Sam Smith - I think they are iconic.

Do you have a pet?

My parents have a cute little dog called JJ. It is an abbreviation for JASP Junior - the initials of mine and my sister’s first names..

J - Julie, A - Alice, S - Sally, P - Pattie and the second J is for Junior.

We had a little dog called Jasp who passed away a few years ago.

Morning person or night owl?

While I am on tour, I am a morning person. It’s beautiful to see the sun bright and early in the sky while in different parts of the country.

Your proudest moment?

I have had many proud moments professionally - like booking my first job out of the Lir at The Abbey Theatre, Dublin. Personally, my most proud moment is when my sister Sally had my niece Sophia. She is now 2 and a half and the light of my life. I love being her aunt.

Spendthrift or saver?

I used to be a big spender but am getting better at saving for a rainy day (as my mom says).

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

For me the biggest social problem is housing, or should I say, the lack of housing. Everyone needs and should have somewhere to live.

What makes you happy?

Spending time with family and friends - one of life’s greatest pleasures is having a good catch up and chat with my nearest and dearest. And of course, a coffee first thing in the morning.

How would you like to be remembered?

I’d like to be remembered for many things, including my work, but I guess for being a good person would be great.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I am on tour with Theatre Lovett and their production of The Teddy Bear’s Picnic. Performing takes up most of my week but I am always working towards finding my next acting job.

It’s not an easy task to always find that next job, but through pure focus and determination I know there’s a big job coming right around the corner.

I have big dreams and big dreams do come true!

UPCOMING SHOW

Theatre Lovett presents The Teddy Bears’ Picnic by Louis Lovett Thursday, March 23 to Friday, March 24, at the Everyman.

An ISL Interpreted Performance will run on Friday, March 24 at 10.15am.

The show is a theatrical treat for children aged 5+. Booking on https://everymancork.com/