Meet the man at the helm of Cork bakery producing 1,000 cakes and loaves each week

About David

David Matues is originally from Newcastle and comes from a family of bakers. He has worked in the industry since he was 16 and follows in the footsteps of his father and brother. He travelled the world learning different techniques from master bakers before moving to Ireland nearly 20 years ago. He has been working at the Pavilion, Ballygarvan, for four years as Bakery Development Manager. During that time he has helped transform what was an empty space into an artisan bakery producing 1,000 cakes and loaves each week.

David Matues with wife Wendy.

Where do you live?

I live in Innishannon with my wife Wendy. I’m married to a local girl and we love this part of the country. An added bonus is that it’s only a short spin to the Pavilion in Ballygarvan for work each day.

Family?

My wife and I have a dog called Monkey. I have two brothers, Tony and Philip, Tony is also a baker.

Best friend?

Some of the most important people in my life are bakers. My best friend Scott Lomas is also a baker, we met through work many years ago, he even was my best man at my wedding.

Earliest childhood memory?

My earliest childhood memory is watching my mam baking on a Sunday. It was our baking day, a real family tradition. I was always the one waiting to lick the spoon or “taste test” whatever was being made.

Person you most admire?

I’m a big fan of Billy Connolly. He is so much more than a comedian, he is a talented actor, writer, musician and presenter.

Where was your most memorable holiday? My most memorable holiday is a cruise on the Mediterranean. I’m looking forward to doing it again next year.

Every island I stopped at, I collected some ingredients to use. I picked up some incredible ingredients such as olive oil from Crete, which is different to the typical olive oil we use in Ireland.

Favourite TV programme?

It’s more than 25 years old now but my favourite TV programme is still Father Ted. It is comedy at its best.

Favourite radio show?

I really enjoy listening to Classic Hits 4FM.

Your signature dish if cooking?

My signature dish has to be dessert and my go-to recipe is Bread & Butter pudding. I like to change it up a little, making the most of leftovers like croissants.

Favourite restaurant?

My favourite restaurant is Chapter 1 in Dublin.

Last book you read?

Ted Bundy.

Best book you read?

McCarthy’s Bar, I moved to Ireland not long after the book was published.

David Matues, lead singer with Cosmic Shocks in 1984.

Favourite song?

I love all sorts of music and can’t pick just one song but if pressed it would have to be anything from the Sex Pistols.

I’m a big music fan and was in a band with a few mates called the Cosmic Shocks in the 1980s, we’re all still in touch today.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Billy Connolly. He has retired now so I will have to make do with watching his gigs from over the years.

David Matues (right) Bakery Development Manager at Pavilion, Ballygarvan. Competing at the Coup du Tunisia in 2018.

Your proudest moment?

My proudest moment has to be coming second with the England Baking team in Tunisia in 2018 – in the Coup de Tunisia competition.

What makes you happy?

Laughter. I love making other people laugh and try not to take life too seriously. It’s one of the nicest sounds to hear someone properly laughing, you can’t help but laugh too.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I’m delighted the GAA season has returned as I am a season ticket holder for the Dubs.