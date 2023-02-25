Wedding of the Week: A romantic proposal on top of Cork lighthouse

"Later that afternoon Andrew, my mum, sisters and best friend Lisa had organised a surprise party at the Black Man Pub with my family, Cork friends and even got all my London girls were over too for the celebration," said Amanda.
As to the most memorable thing about the day?
Amanda said: "I hired a secret singing Garda that came in after the meal and he tried to arrest my husband Andrew. It was very funny and his best man James and my mum Mary tried talk the Garda around.
The party continued over three days, at The Goalpost pub and The Blackbird.
Amanda said: "The Goalpost pub and The Blackbird were the perfect settings for a day before and after wedding event. Our international guests could not get over the area and the friendly locals that were picking and dropping them back to there accommodation."