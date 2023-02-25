Wedding of the Week: A romantic proposal on top of Cork lighthouse

A ROMANTIC proposal at the top of Ballycotton Lighthouse led to the wedding of this couple.

Amanda Murphy, a professional session vocalist and sound therapist, is from Ballyvolane, while Andrew Cooper is a civil servant, from Ealing, West London, where the coupe now live. They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

The couple went for a classy 1970s VW camper for the wedding provided by Mercier Vintage Vehicles - who had the bride, her bridesmaids and mum rocking to Elvis en route to Ballycotton.

They met nine years ago when Amanda was working in a pub, The New Inn in Ealing. Andrew had been home from the USA visiting family. As he was a bit shy, Amanda asked him out. He moved home to the UK on Paddy’s Day.

Andrew planned a huge surprise engagement on August14, 2021. Amanda explained: “We took a tour boat out to Ballycotton lighthouse and Andrew proposed right at the top of the lighthouse outside. The weather wasn’t great that day so we were nearly blown out of it but Eddie, the lighthouse keeper and tour guide, managed to do a lap around the top of the lighthouse in excitement.”

They celebrated with a surprise engagement party with family and friends later.

"Later that afternoon Andrew, my mum, sisters and best friend Lisa had organised a surprise party at the Black Man Pub with my family, Cork friends and even got all my London girls were over too for the celebration," said Amanda.

The couple had a gorgeous civil ceremony at The Sea Church, Ballycotton, on July 25, 2022, with string duo Tom Crowley and Aisling Fitzpatrick performing pop and rock tunes throughout the ceremony, led by minister Sharon Quigley from 5 star ceremonies.

Make-up was by Helena K and hair was by Donna Coleman - Amanda went for old school Hollywood glamour with a rockabilly edge.

Fabulous friend Elly O’Keeffe finished the ceremony with a surprise performance of one of Amanda’s favourite Wallis Bird tunes, When We Kissed The World Fell In Love.

"Many musician friends attended so they got all the guests clapping and singing along. So Memorable & so much fun!" the bride said.

Amanda got her dress from Memories Bridal Boutique in Tuckey Street and a handcrafted halo-style celestial head-piece from online shop Honey and Ember. She designed her own converse for later in the day and created gold leather jackets for the bridal party.

Andrew had two best men Touissaint and James and his groomsmen were Kofi and Allan.

Andrew got his pink suit tailor made in Ghana. He wanted his own version of Daniel Craig’s suit from the James Bond premiere to No Time To Die - classy, smart and unique.

Among those who joined them on the day were Amanda’s mum and dad and her sisters. Andrew had his Aunt Nancy and Uncle Faize travel from Ghana and lots of family from America too. Her Nan Theresa Walsh was also able to make it, much to their delight.

Bride Amanda Murphy from Cork.

The reception was held at the gorgeous Garryvoe hotel - who they described as fabulous. The cake was made by cake artist Delzer Kipling. Flowers were created at Jeffs Flowers.

The fantastic vintage, postmodern jazz ladies from Indigo Mood play at the drinks reception.

Maid of honour was Amanda’s best friend Lisa Walshe, and two bridesmaids were sisters Sinéad and Aoibheann Murphy.

The Stars Wedding band were outstanding for the evening reception, followed by a DJ.

The couple’s first dance was to Dermot Kennedy’s Outnumbered remixed into Chuck Berry’s Never Can Tell: “The dance floor went crazy.”

The bride was also full of praise for photographer James O’Driscoll.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

Amanda said: "I hired a secret singing Garda that came in after the meal and he tried to arrest my husband Andrew. It was very funny and his best man James and my mum Mary tried talk the Garda around.

"I think the best moment was seeing the entire wedding party including Andrew just full on enjoying themselves doing the conga around the Garryvoe Hotel ballroom."

The party continued over three days, at The Goalpost pub and The Blackbird.

The happy couple with Ballycotton Lighthouse in the background - that is where Andrew proposed to Amanda, back in 2021.

Amanda said: "The Goalpost pub and The Blackbird were the perfect settings for a day before and after wedding event. Our international guests could not get over the area and the friendly locals that were picking and dropping them back to there accommodation."