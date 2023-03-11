Wedding of the Week: Cork bride 'I married my best friend'

“OUR wedding day was magical from start to finish.”

So said Andrea Depuis, from Turners Cross, who married Stephen Roche, from Curragh Woods.

They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

The couple, who met through friends, live in Ballincollig.

Stephen with sons, Jayden, Mason and Tyler, with best man Stephen Murphy, groomsmen Paul Depuis and Scott Moore.

They got engaged eight years ago in Fuerteventura on a catamaran boat - “It was so romantic but he was scarlet,” said Andrea.

“We were married on December 30 in the Cork International Hotel, where the staff went out of their way to make it such a special day for us. We decided to spend three nights at the hotel with family and friends so we could all bring in 2023 together.”

The night before the wedding was extra special. Andre explained: “Myself, my bridesmaids (my sister Nicola, my sister-in-law Sarah, and best childhood friend Michelle), my flower girl (my niece Lily), and my mom Dolores, and Stephen’s mom Sandra, watched Dirty Dancing and had our own little party, which was great fun. We even made a Tiktok of us all dancing to Beyonce’s Cuff It in our pjs.”

Andrea with her Maid of honour, sister Nicola Depuis, bridesmaids Sarah Depuis (sister in law) and Michelle Holton.

Wedding celebrant Caroline McCarthy married the couple the next day in a beautiful ceremony with magical touches. Family played a central role on the day.

“Our boys, Jayden, Mason and Tyler were included in all aspects of the ceremony, making it a really special day for us all. We were so proud of them. Our youngest, Mason, even had his favourite teddy ‘Doggy’ dressed in a special tuxedo for the day.

The couple had a ribbon fastening during the ceremony, which involved their sons.

“We all danced up the aisle together, and back again after the vows.”

Music was a huge part of the day. The Boogie Brothers performed at the wedding reception and had everyone rocking.

“Stephen and I had been getting dance lessons for a few months and for our first wedding dance, we surprised everyone by doing the main dance from Dirty Dancing to I’ve Had The Time Of My Life. We were really nervous, but we did it, and it was such an amazing moment for us.”

Andrea with her family, including her maid of honour, bridesmaids, and parents, and flower girl Lily Depuy, her niece.

Andrea’s dad, Paul, also sang Desert Moon to her, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

“The day itself went so fast, we came out of it thinking we want to do it all over again.

“Everyone special to us was there to celebrate this day with us.

The couple had their wedding in a three day event at the Cork International Hotel. The bride said that marrying her best friend was the highlight of the wedding day.

“A very special moment of the day was marrying my best friend and my first dance, and as well my first dance with my dad - it was was so special as my dad had been ill for years, it meant so much having him there and walking me down the aisle there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.”