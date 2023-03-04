Wedding of the Week: Cork couple's day was full of  surprises...

A SPECTACULAR fireworks display was one of the many highlights of the wedding of Liz Neville and Cian Duggan.

Liz, from St Lukes, and Cian, from Bishopstown, now live in Glanmire. They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

They met back in 2010. Cian planned an action packed day on the day of their engagement which involved a hike and a picnic in Gougane Barra and a surprise stay in the honeymoon suite in the Maryborough Hotel that night.

Liz recalled: “He popped the question in Cork city at a spot where we went on our first date.”

Lizand Cian fell in love with the stunning scenery in Kerry and knew they had to have their wedding there.

They were married on September 24, 2022, in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney, followed by a reception in the Great Southern Hotel.

Liz said: “The minute we stepped foot in the Great Southern, we knew that it was the venue for us, the staff there went above and beyond at every stage of the wedding planning process.

Cian Duggan with his best man and groomsmen, Jerry, Shane, Kevin and Paul.

“St Mary’s is just a spectacular cathedral and it was beautifully decorated by Elizabeth Cott of Wonderous Weddings.”

Sinead Walshe sang and played the harp beautifully during the ceremony.

Bride Liz Neville with her bridesmaids Mary, Méghan, Shauna and Emily.

The bride wore a gorgeous Enzoani gown from Diamond Bridal, where she also sourced her bridesmaid dresses. Hair was by Joanne Henderson and make-up was by Marilyn McSweeney. Cian bought his suit in Louis Copeland in Cork city and his groomsmen were immaculately styled in Red Church.

Adrian of Stay Wild Images was the photographer on the day and captured the most incredible moments.

The couple hired a Bentley S1 from Pristine Classics, driven by the fantastic Con.

The happy couple at their wedding reception in The Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, County Kerry, where they were joined by family and friends for a magical day. They met back in 2010.

On arrival to the Great Southern, Lily MacMonagle sang and played the piano while the bride and groom enjoyed a few drinks with guests. There was also a ‘crisp cart’ instead of the traditional candy cart.

Liz and Cian Duggan, who live in Glanmire, surprised their guests with a spectacular fireworks display. Pictures: Adrian of Stay Wild Images

One of the best parts of the day was the firework display, the bride explained.

“Only Cian and I knew what was coming. We announced to everyone at the end of the speeches to join us outside for a surprise, where we met with Rocket Pyrotechnics for the most spectacular fireworks! We then danced the night away with the Ian Hendrick band.”

It was a day to remember.

“The day was absolutely perfect and we had the best time surrounded by our family and friends, it was worth the wait!”

Other vendors used on the day were videographer Vowart, cake by O’Carroll’s Cake and Wedding Invitations by The Wedding Scribblers.