Wedding of the Week: Cork couple first met at summer camp in primary school 

LITTLE did Rebecca Casey and Kevin Dunleavy know that, when they met at summer camp back in primary school, they would go on to form a friendship that would lead to a romance as teens, and then marriage.

Rebecca, 30, is a Montessori teacher, and Kevin, 31, is a software engineer. They are from and living in Douglas. Today they feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Rebecca said: “We actually met in a summer camp in primary school when we were 11 years old! We became friends after that and got together in 2008 when I was 15 and Kevin was 16.”

The couple travelled from Italy to Mexico for their honeymoon, where they spent two weeks in the tropical paradise Secrets Akumal.

The couple were engaged just before sunset overlooking the bay of Naples in Sorrento, Italy, on August 6, 2019. They got married in Sorrento on August 6, 2022.

They had been due to wed in 2021, but postponed due to Covid.

“We loved the idea of a destination wedding and Sorrento was just a special and beautiful place so we chose to get married there and on the same date as we got engaged,” said Rebecca.

The bride and groom with Rebecca’s family, sister Jessica, mum Theresa and dad Maurice Casey.

The bride got her dress in Memories Bridal Boutique in Cork by Wildery Bride and sandals from Jimmy Choo. Jewellery and the bridesmaids’ jewellery were from Swarovski.

Kevin picked the engagement ring from Keane’s jewellers and they both got their wedding bands there too.

Rebecca and Kevin Dunleavy with Kevin’s family - his brother Robert, sister Rachel, mum Anita and dad Johnny Dunleavy.

Make-up was done by Maria Marino and hair by Giovanna from a local salon in Sorrento.

Kevin’s suit was by Reiss and his shoes were by Ted Baker. He got his shirt and tie in Simply Suits in Cork along with their fathers’ and best man’s suits.

Bridesmaid dresses were from Asos and the front were altered.

The two bridesmaids were Rebecca’s sister Jessica and Kevin’s sister Rachel. Kevin’s best man was his brother Robert.

The stunning ceremony venue, in Chiostro di Francesco, an old cloisters, where they were wed.

The reception was held in the Grand Hotel Royal, with a prosecco and cocktail reception on the terrace followed by the main reception under lemon trees by the water overlooking the Bay of Naples.

“It was honestly incredible. It was so picturesque and the views at sunset were gorgeous. We had a gelato cart and pizza in the evening.”

Guests were entertained by band Bartistik. The couple’s first dance was to Perfect by Ed Sheeran with an unexpected Italian verse added in. There was also a DJ.

Rebecca and Kevin Dunleav were married in Italy, surrounded by family and friends. Picture: Alessandro Mari

The day after the wedding they had a pizza party in the Foreigner’s Club.

Rebecca said: “It was honestly just the best day we could have dreamed of. Having our close friends and family travel over meant so much to us. Everyone loved making a holiday out of it.”