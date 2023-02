TWO Cork women on the hunt for love appear on First Dates Ireland on RTE2 on Thursday, February 9, at 9.30pm.

When psychologist Sara, aged 29, arrives, she thinks she is chatting to a barman - how long will it be before she realises speed skier Karl, aged 34, from Meath, is actually her date?

Eve from Cork on First Dates Ireland

Meanwhile, Cork kitchen designer Eve, aged 30, goes on a date with a kindred spirit in Limerick man Keith, aged 32.

Plus, Phil, 65, of Antrim, is hoping to repeat the success of daughter Carla, who was on First Dates Ireland two years ago and got engaged.