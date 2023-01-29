Serial dater living in Cork features on First Dates

SERIAL dater Laya, aged 26, who lives in Cork but is originally from Georgia, USA, brings some southern hospitality to the First Dates restaurant on her date with Charlie, aged 27, from Louth who’s ‘run out of swipes on Tinder’.

Here are some other highlights of the week ahead on TV... (January 28 to February 3).

SATURDAY (JAN 28)

The Welsh Valley That Won The Lottery, Channel 4, 6.05pm)

Last May, more than 400 people in the south Wales valley of Rhymney shared a lottery win of £3.7million. This documentary, narrated by Cerys Matthews, shows the impact of the windfall on this tight-knit community, from Betty who won £3,984 to retired steel-worker Ted, who won £370,000. Mum-of-seven Mary books a family holiday for the first family holiday in 14 years.

Dermot Bannon is back with RTÉ Room to Improve.

SUNDAY

Room To Improve, RTÉ1, 9.30pm

In the series finale, architect Dermot Bannon meets Andy and Ann-Marie Gray who want to extend their three-bedroom semi in Castleknock. They feel they have outgrown it with their two sons, but love their community, and want to invest in the house to make it their forever home.

Dermot has a challenge on his hands though as they are not too sure exactly what they want.

MONDAY

Putin Vs The West, BBC2, 9pm

Award-winning film-maker Norma Percy’s three-part series tells the inside story of how the West has struggled to deal with Russian president Vladimir Putin. It begins in 2014, as he attacks Ukraine and seizes the Crimean peninsula. World leaders who traded blows with him recall being bitterly divided over how to handle Putin.

TUESDAY

Emily Atack: Asking for It?, BBC2, 9pm

Actress and comedian Emily Atack, star of The Inbetweeners, Dancing On Ice, I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and her own comedy series The Emily Atack Show, has been on the receiving end of unwanted sexual attention from a young age. If that wasn’t distressing enough, she has repeatedly been told she’s somehow ‘asking for it’. In this documentary, she’s finding out what more can be done to keep women and girls safe.

WEDNESDAY

Surgeons: At The Edge Of Life, BBC2, 9pm

The surgical team treat a 42-year-old woman who needs a kidney transplant and has found a donor in her 44-year-old husband. The procedure still carries risks and will be a marathon undertaking for both staff and patients. Plus, a man whose small bowel had to be disconnected from his large bowel as a result of a debilitating condition.

THURSDAY

First Dates Ireland, RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Serial dater Laya, 26, who lives in Cork but is originally from Georgia, USA, brings some southern hospitality to the restaurant on her date with Charlie, 27, from Louth who’s ‘run out of swipes on Tinder’. Plus, Clodagh, 27, and Adam, 28, of Tallaght, have matched many times on various dating apps but never met up... until now. Has destiny set its course for love?

FRIDAY

Hotel Portofino, ITV, 9pm

Natasha McElhone heads the cast of this elegant six-part period drama, following the highs and lows of a British family who decide to open a hotel for upper-class travellers on the magical Italian Riviera in the 1920s amid the rise of fascism.